Bitter cold strikes Northwest Arkansas; snow falls on Fayetteville

The cold likely will hit Northwest Arkansas hard over the next few days.

Meteorologist Joe Sellers with the National Weather Service in Tulsa said Wednesday strong winds were ushering a cold front into the area. He said did not expect much accumulation of winter precipitation. However, Fayetteville did get more snow than expected.

"The bigger impact is going to be the really cold temperatures," Sellers said. The lowest temperatures will be 7 to 8 degrees Friday morning with a wind chill factor of -5 to 0 degrees, Sellers said.

The Benton County Road Department did not pretreat any roads in advance of any bad weather.

"We are monitoring it and will respond as needed," said Jay Frasier with the county's Road Department.

Brian Lester, county attorney and chief of staff for Washington County Judge Joseph Wood, said road department crews will follow the same plan they have in past years. The department spreads gravel over any roads where snow or ice has created a problem for drivers.

"We spot-treat," Lester said. "Our trucks are ready with our plows, and we'll send them out if needed. We don't pretreat."

The Road Department is prepared for winter weather, having had snow last weekend, Lester said.

"We got all our snow routes up and had our guys out running the roads so they know where the problem areas are and what they need to look for," he said. "We wait until we start getting reports of slick roads. We close roads if they get enough snow or ice and if the Sheriff's Office tells us they need to be closed."

Today's high temperature will be near 26, with wind chills between -2 and 8 degrees, according to the forecast. Wind gusts could reach 20 mph. Temperatures could dip to 10 degrees tonight.

The high temperature Friday will be just above freezing at around 34 degrees, with a low temperature of about 18 degrees Friday night.

Fayetteville hit

A band of precipitation turned to snow and squarely hit Fayetteville on Wednesday afternoon, said Mike Lacey, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Tulsa.

The band, stretching northeast to southwest from Harrison to near Sallisaw, Okla., moved east, he said.

"It just happened to pick on Fayetteville," Lacey said. "Fayetteville was at the center point of this thing, and where precip was the heaviest."

Sleet fell before the band turned to snow, making roads especially treacherous. Meteorologists had issued a winter weather advisory, but there was more snow than anticipated, Lacey said.

Fayetteville police responded to a dozen accidents from about 4-5 p.m., according to Sgt. Anthony Murphy.

City road crews anticipated working through the night, said Terry Gulley, deputy public works director.

"We hope the snow moves out soon, and the treatments will continue to melt what is on the roads overnight," he said about 6 p.m.

The snow had tapered off by sunset, and skies were expected to clear Wednesday evening. Snow and sleet accumulation was predicted to be less than half an inch in Northwest Arkansas.

Michael Bowlan with the weather service's Tulsa office said the cold in the River Valley would continue to filter in overnight. North wind would stay gusty through the night into this morning, dying throughout the day. He said the River Valley will experience single-digit wind chills this morning, although they will stay above zero degrees in the area.

In terms of precipitation, the River Valley might see some light rain, which may possibly be mixed in with sleet. The weather service expected most precipitation to move out of the area Wednesday.

Getting people inside

Area nonprofits prepped emergency shelters to ensure people living outside could withstand the bone-chilling temperatures predicted over the next few days.

The Salvation Army and Genesis Church in Fayetteville stood ready to provide overnight shelter to anyone needing it Wednesday, today and Friday, if necessary. The Salvation Army has a total of 71 beds available among its facilities in Fayetteville, and another 96 in Bentonville. Genesis Church in Fayetteville has cots for an additional 30 or so people.

The Fayetteville City Council on Tuesday allocated $21,442 from its general fund to aid in a cold-weather response this season with partner organizations. The effort is being handled by 7 Hills Homeless Center, Genesis Church, New Beginnings, Salvation Army, Central United Methodist Church, United Way of Northwest Arkansas and the Northwest Arkansas Continuum of Care.

The money will help open shelters for up to 21 days. On Saturday, shelters in Fayetteville reached capacity, but were able to provide protection to those who needed it, said Solomon Burchfield, program manager for New Beginnings.

"I expect that we'll probably continue to see that max or close to it as we build up our credibility that it's worth it to come in," he said.

New Beginnings, a microshelter community providing transitional housing to residents experiencing chronic homelessness, has hired one of its tenants to reach out to people living in camps in the city, Burchfield said. People are given cards with information on when and where the shelters will be open, the rules and a phone number. The nonprofits will provide rides to the shelters through Uber and Lyft, he said.

People staying overnight at Salvation Army or Genesis Church will be able to take a shuttle to the 7 Hills day center, which will be open 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Meals will be provided, with security, staff and volunteers on site and basic necessities covered.

Staff with the Continuum of Care are working to place people in hotels in Benton and Washington counties as shelters fill up, Burchfield said.

Elsewhere in Arkansas

The cold front affected much of the state, and while it will warm up during the day today, most of the state will remain below freezing.

Little Rock is forecast to have a low of 16 degrees tonight, after a high of about 31 degrees during the day.

Justin Condry, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in North Little Rock, said there may not be much snow on the roads, but black ice could be a problem, particularly Friday morning. Rain was expected across much of Arkansas before the cold front moved in.

In Jonesboro, the low tonight is forecast to be 16 degrees, but the wind-chill values will be as low as 4 degrees, according to the weather service.

It won't be much warmer in south Arkansas.

In Monticello, the low tonight will be about 19 degrees with a wind chill as low as 10 degrees, according to the weather service.

A warming trend is forecast for the weekend.

Little Rock is forecast to have a high of 34 degrees on Friday and 42 degrees on Saturday. The forecast calls for a balmy 51 degrees in the capital city on Sunday.

Gloria Harp (center) and Tonya Hubbard (right) with WE Incorporated distribute donated items to homeless people on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in front of Golden Rule, a used clothing store, in Fort Smith. Harp said they volunteer twice a week, handing out clothes, blankets, hygiene care products and other donations on Wednesdays and hosting a free breakfast on Saturdays. Visit nwaonline.com/220120Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Where to go

For more information on cold weather shelter, or to volunteer or donate, reach out to the following organizations:

• 7 Hills Homeless Center, 1832 S. School Ave., Fayetteville

(479) 966-4378

http://7hillscenter.org

• Salvation Army, 219 W. 15th St., Fayetteville or 3305 S.W. I St., Bentonville

(479) 521-2151 or (479) 271-9545

http://salvationarmyaok.org/nwarkansas

• Genesis Church, 205 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

(479) 442-1827

http://centraltolife.com/genesis

• Salvation Army, 301 N. Sixth St., Fort Smith

(479) 783-6145

www.salvationarmyfs.org

• Riverview Hope Campus, 301 S. E St., Fort Smith

(479) 668-4764

http://riverviewhopecampus.org

• Next Step Homeless Services, 123 N. Sixth St., Fort Smith

(479) 782-5433

thenextstepfs.org

Source: NWA Democrat-Gazette