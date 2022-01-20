Breeze adds Airbus to Tampa flight

Breeze Airways is adding an Airbus A220 to its Tampa, Fla. route at Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport the company said Wednesday.

The nonstop flight will offer first class seats for its passengers and will begin on May 6. The flights with available first-class seats will be available every Monday, Friday and Saturday though mid-September, according to the company. An introductory fare of $99 is offered through Jan. 25.

Utah-based Breeze's A220-300 aircraft will be outfitted with between 12 and 36 first class seats in a two-by-two configuration. The A220 series feature a range between 10 and 45 extra legroom seats and 80 standard legroom seats, all in a two-by-three configuration, according to information provided by an airport spokesman.

In addition to the Tampa flight, Breeze Airways travels nonstop to San Antonio and New Orleans from Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport.