Candidate announcements accepted

The Commercial is accepting free candidate announcements until Feb. 21, the day before the filing period begins. Those who have already announced won't be able to make another free announcement.

Announcements may be emailed to pbcnews@pbcommercial.com, shope@adgnewsroom.com or shope@pbcommercial.com.

After the filing period starts, candidates may purchase space in the advertising department to run their announcements. For election dates, visit the Secretary of State's website.

VA recommends use of online portal

The Little Rock VA Regional Office encourages veterans and their families to use VA's Visitor Reporting Engagement Application (VERA), a new, easy-to-use, online tool, to schedule in-person or virtual appointments with VA benefits counselors.

VA Regional Offices provide financial and other assistance to veterans and their dependents. This includes disability compensation, survivor's benefits, pension and fiduciary service, education and training, vocational rehabilitation and employment assistance, life insurance coverage, and home loans guaranties, according to a news release.

Located at 2200 Fort Roots Drive, Bldg. 111 at North Little Rock, the Little Rock VA Regional Office's Public Contact Office is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. for first-come, first-served, walk-in appointments.

Details about VA's benefits is available at http://benefits.va.gov/benefits/ or by calling (800) 827-1000. To access VERA, visit https://vets.force.com/VAVERA/s/.

Area students on Alabama honors lists

The University of Alabama at Tuscaloosa named area residents to its honors' lists during the fall 2021 term:

Madison Miller of Pine Bluff was named to the Dean's list.

Logan Ingram of Sheridan was named to the Dean's list.

Madison Murry of Stuttgart was named to the Presidents list.

Recipients had an academic record of 3.5 (or above) for the Dean's List and 4.0 (all A's) for the President's List, according to a news release.

Student on Missouri school list

Madalyn Brown of Monticello was among more than 5,000 students named to the fall 2021 Dean's List at Missouri State University at Springfield, Mo.

For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the fall semester and at least a 3.50 grade point average (on a 4.00 scale), according to a news release.