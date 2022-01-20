Five Hogs in Latin America Amateur field

Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira, winner of the South America Amateur championship last week, headlines a list of five University of Arkansas golfers who will compete in the seventh Latin America Amateur Championship today through Sunday.

Fernandez de Oliveira will be joined by Razorback seniors Segundo Oliva Pinto and Julian Perico, sophomore Manuel Lozada and redshirt freshman Juan Camilo Vesga in the event at the Teeth of the Dog Course in Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic.

Fernandez de Oliveira, the highest-ranked player in Latin America, is No. 38 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings. The native of Argentina is coming off three top-3 finishes for the Razorbacks last fall, including his first win at the Jackson T. Stephens Cup.

Perico, of Peru, has four top 25 finishes at the Latin America championship, including fourth in 2017 and sixth in 2020. He is coming off a seventh-place finish at the South America Amateur.

Oliva Pinto, runner-up at the South America Amateur, won medalist honors at the SEC championship last spring. The Argentinian went 3-0 in match play for the runner-up Razorbacks.

Vesga, of Columbia, is making his second appearance at the championship after missing the cut with a tie for 66th in 2020 prior to enrolling at Arkansas.

Lozada, who missed the fall season following a motorcycle accident in August, is making his debut at the tournament.

Arkansas Tech All-American Santiago De La Fuente of Mexico City is also scheduled to compete in the tournament.