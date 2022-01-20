Former Georgia safety visits Hogs

Former Georgia safety Latavious Brini confirmed Tuesday night that he was in Fayetteville to visit the University of Arkansas.

Brini, 6-2, 210 pounds, started 11 games for the Bulldogs in 2021 and had 38 tackles and 8 pass breakups. He recently entered the NCAA transfer portal.

He played in 7 of 10 games as a junior and had 11 tackles and 1 pass breakup.

Brini was an ESPN 3-star prospect and the No. 42 cornerback in the nation for the 2017 class. He played high school football at Hialeah (Fla.) Mater Academy Charter.

He has one year of eligibility.