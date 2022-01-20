DEAR HELOISE: Regarding eating leftovers. My mama called those meals "ice box review."

-- MJ in Arkansas

DEAR READER: Most mothers had a clever, cover-up name for leftovers. Love this one.

DEAR HELOISE: I do a lot of solo driving to visit my daughter, who lives eight hours away by car. Here are some helpful hints:

• Always use the same credit card along the route and tell your loved ones which card you will be using. In case something happens to you, they will be able to tell exactly where you have been.

• Similarly, if you make any purchases along the route -- gas, food, etc. -- take a photo of the receipt, with the address and phone number of the store you went to, and send it to your family members or friends so they know where you are on your route.

• Always keep a day's worth of food and drink and some extra clothing and shoes in your car -- and a snow shovel and one of those window-break tools. And, finally, stay on top of the weather reports. You can usually find a place to stay along the way.

-- Laurie Farber, Baltimore

DEAR HELOISE: I just read in your column advice for a hard-water ring in the toilet, and you recommended lime remover. A much easier and quicker solution is a pumice stone. It's available at most stores for under $2, and it's even available at dollar stores. Just wet the end, rub over the stained areas, then rinse off. Repeat as needed. It won't scratch porcelain, but don't use on softer surfaces. It usually cleans up in one application, and I've used it for years in toilets. I learned this trick when I was working janitorial jobs.

-- Joy R. Beaumont, Calif.

DEAR HELOISE: I have always been bothered by countertop clutter, but putting my home for sale necessitated me keeping everything tidy at a moment's notice. I came up with an easy solution. I put the things that I use every day, such as dish soap, sponges, brushes and cleaners, in a plastic shoe box that I got at the dollar store. It's waterproof and is easily stowed under the sink when I'm finished doing dishes -- leaving a clutter-free countertop. Same thing with bathroom items, such as shaving cream, razors, mouthwash and so on.

-- Paul in California

DEAR HELOISE: In addition to the great suggestions of zesting/juicing lemons and freezing them to have on hand, all citrus can be frozen whole. The texture changes a bit in the thaw process, but I find that they produce more juice after being frozen and can still be zested. I particularly make sure to keep a few lemons and oranges in the freezer during typical cold/flu season to add slices to tea. Also, tomatoes can be frozen whole, and it's a great way to keep some on hand for making sauces, etc., during the winter.

-- Melody A. Taylor Stark, Monrovia, Calif.

DEAR HELOISE: Is there any way of stopping brown sugar from hardening? I buy a box, and then several weeks later, it is hard as a brick. Any suggestions? Thanks.

-- Jim Dowdy, in Bel Air, Calif.

DEAR READER: Yes, there is. When it's hard as a rock, you can soften it quickly by zapping it for a few seconds in the microwave or softening it gradually by putting a slice of bread or apple in it for a day or two.

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com