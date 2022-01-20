



Happy birthday (Jan 20): You'll prioritize, focus and dedicate yourself to the task until it's finished. You have the same work ethic as your heroes. In your personal life, a source of pain from the past heals up and a new source of joy opens. You'll be the glue that keeps a tight team together. You'll all earn a top honor before the year is up.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Chilly people gravitate to your fiery spirit and warm right up. Like the sun, you have plenty of energy and will lose nothing by letting others soak you in.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You need to keep your guard up around certain people. It doesn't mean the individuals in question are bad people; they are just bad for you. For optimum well-being, maintain a defensive buffer zone.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): To give your heart to another when you feel the impulse is the right choice. That doesn't mean it will work out. Reciprocity is not guaranteed, and joy is fickle. But regardless of what happens next, you'll be better for it.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): The featured delights are like a carnival, just passing through. Play the games, ride the rides, lose some money, gain some memories, and enjoy it while it lasts.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You so freely give your love to those who need it. What about you? You need it too, possibly more urgently than anyone else around you today. Give yourself attention and affection.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Some paths can be cleared, but then there are those obstacles that are best accepted as part of life's landscape. Go around them. Any attempt to control the uncontrollable is a waste of time.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): The bleak eventually gives way to sparkling interests — or does it create them? Enthusiasms born of restlessness will give color to your world.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): A situation that once erupted in passion and chaos is now calm and will remain that way for good. It's not going to blow again. You can consider this volcano extinct.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The damage we do over the course of a relationship can't always be put back how it was at the start, but often this is a blessing in disguise. The new build will be better.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Most problems with others are caused inside the relationship with the self — a relationship that will be healed, nurtured and well-tended in the weeks to come. Turn your care inward.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): "Love is 20/20 vision," said no one ever. Love will continue to uphold its illusory reputation, making people look at each other with heavy, half-drawn eyelids, sure to block out essential visual information.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Delicious distractions abound. Maybe it's hard to stay on track because all the opportunities are off track. Stay open. Unexpected fun happens when you refuse to prejudge anyone.

AQUARIUS SEASON MINDSET

Right after the solar shift from Capricorn to Aquarius comes the lunar shift from Leo to Virgo. It’s a day to roll up the sleeves and start in on the work that matters to more than you, your family and your people. We’re all thinking bigger today. If it’s good for the world at large, it’s good for the individual.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “Lately I’ve been getting into the magic of the tarot and the cards really seem to speak to me. Which is the lucky omen card for Libra?”

A: The ancient Greeks did not recognize the stars of Libra as being a separate constellation. Instead, they viewed them as part of the scorpion’s claws in the constellation Scorpio. It wasn’t until Julius Caesar came along that the Romans singled out Libra as its own constellation, the Scales of Justice. The Justice card in tarot therefore represents Libra, and you can see the scales depicted in it. Both Justice and Libra have to do with balance, fair play, and writing. Think of the words “liberty” and “library”; even “limbo,” that in-between place that’s neither here nor there. There is another connection between Libra and Justice, and that is Libra’s ruling planet, Venus. Traditionally, in addition to being associated with love, Venus also represents money and material pleasure. The card of Justice likewise connotes balancing one’s checkbook and accounts, paying bills and taxes, and partnerships of all kinds, including business deals. There is also Venus’ reputation for aesthetics to be considered. Aesthetics is the study of beauty, of things that are tasteful and pleasing to the eye, which invariably include a graceful balance of form and randomness.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Aquarius actor Rainn Wilson played megalomaniac Dwight Schrute of “The Office” though in real life he follows closely the humanitarian ideals of his sign, as exemplified in the website he founded, soulpancake.com — a mind-expanding, feel-good, artistic place in cyberspace. Wilson was born when the Sun, Venus and Mars were in Aquarius.



