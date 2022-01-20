Lisa Kelley-Gibbs: With time, opportunity, then what?

At a gathering of friends on New Year's Eve, I asked Rabbit what she did the prior night.

"Our pastor came over for dinner and posed some challenging questions for us to reflect about the year past and the year to come. It spurred a lively and introspective conversation," Rabbit replied. "We were asked:

• What do you do that makes you feel most like a disciple of Christ?

• What brings you joy?

• What causes you pain?

• If time, money, health and resources were of no issue, what would you do?"

Wow, nothing like a little light conversation to ring in the New Year!

We went around the table, discussing the questions. Ever one to have an answer at the ready, I responded and checked each box. There, done, next!

But in the past couple of weeks, I've been thinking more about my answers. I'm an expert at rethinking. It's who I am. I am an overthinker. I overthink, overplan, overachieve and overindulge until I'm overweight and overwhelmed. And I'm so over it. I think.

Each January, we're bombarded with ways to improve ourselves. Through questions or advice geared to help us evaluate our lives, we are challenged to find the point at which our greatest ability or longing intersects with the world's greatest needs, and THAT'S the work we should do. It won't even feel like work. It will feel like fulfillment.

I like the idea of questioning why we do what we do. Really, I do. Like the idea, I mean. Such rumination can fuel an overthinker's fire for a good week or more. But truly questioning me can inadvertently fuel the temper of this pink-necked country girl.

Why do I do what I do? Why do I go to work, pay bills, tag the car and stop at red lights instead of sitting in my pajamas with Baxter all day? Oh, I don't know, maybe to keep the lights on and me and mine out of the jailhouse. It's what disciplined, responsible adults do. We go to work. We come home. We rinse and repeat until we get the gold watch and retire, and then we can sit in our pajamas with our dog all day. That was the deal. Right?

Except, that's not why I went to that meeting, or accepted that committee appointment, or took on that new project when I was far behind on the projects I already had. They don't really pay the bills, or keep me out of the pokey. They don't bring me joy. They don't necessarily bring me pain either, thought they do make me say words Jesus would probably frown on.

Trapper John and I have been discussing what our next chapter might look like -- more travel, less work. Just talking about it seems a luxury, and I'm sure in that atmosphere I could still find a way to be bound by my own ropes. If time, money, health and resources were of no issue, would I want the gold watch, or the time it held?

Now that's something to think about...