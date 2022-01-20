Man facing drug, stolen gun counts

Little Rock police arrested a man early Tuesday after officers responded to a vehicle accident and found a gun that had been reported stolen in his car, according to an arrest report.

Around midnight, police arrived at an accident scene in the 2000 block of Pulaski Street and spoke with Frederick Benton, 49, of Little Rock, who was in the driver's seat of his vehicle.

Police said Benton had watery, bloodshot eyes, his speech was slurred and he was unsteady on his feet. In the driver's-side floorboard, officers found a handgun -- which they later discovered had been reported stolen -- and a loaded magazine, the report said.

Benton is a convicted felon and cannot legally own a gun, the report states.

Police also found less than a gram of a small white rocklike substance.

Benton is charged with possession of a firearm by a certain person, possession of cocaine with purpose to distribute and theft by receiving, all felonies. He also faces charges of driving while intoxicated, driving with a suspended license and reckless driving.

Police: Gun in car spurs theft count

A man faces a felony theft charge after North Little Rock police arrested him Tuesday following a traffic stop where officers say they found a pistol that had been reported stolen, according to an arrest report.

Officers stopped Santwuan Hicks, 21, of North Little Rock around 4 p.m. Tuesday because of the tint on his vehicle's window, the report states.

The officer smelled marijuana and, acting on probable cause, searched Hicks' car, finding a Glock 29 pistol that had been reported stolen in Little Rock, the report says.

Hicks was unable to explain how he legitimately got the gun, the report states, and is charged with felony theft by receiving.