Windstream Holdings Inc. announced Tuesday that its broadband service is continuing to expand, adding more than 55,000 customers last year and reaching its 15th consecutive quarter of consumer broadband growth.

The company said its broadband unit, Kinetic, also extended gigabit services by 523,000 locations and now reaches 1.1 million locations, or 20% of its footprint.

"When we announced our aggressive $2 billion investment in fiber deployment, we knew that our customers both wanted and needed this technology," said Kinetic President Jeff Small. "Our network investments, supported by our best-of-breed customer service, are driving strong customer growth."

Windstream released the broadband updates but no longer is required to report earnings to the public since it was acquired by private equity investors in 2020.

Kinetic provides broadband service through a fiber network to homes and businesses in 18 states, including Arkansas.

-- Andrew Moreau

Home BancShares Inc. and Bank OZK are both scheduled to report fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 earnings today.

Home BancShares of Conway is scheduled to announce earnings results before the stock market opens and will hold a 1 p.m. conference call today with the bank's executive leadership team to discuss the results. The call is available live and also can be accessed in a recorded version until Feb. 3. More information is available at homebancshares.com.

Bank OZK of Little Rock is scheduled to announce financial results after the stock market closes this afternoon. Bank OZK also will release management comments highlighting the results simultaneously with the earnings announcement. The bank has scheduled a call with investors for 10 a.m. Friday to discuss the results. A recorded version of the call will be available for one week. More information can be found at ir.ozk.com.

-- Andrew Moreau

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 764.19, down 3.36.

"Investors continue to shed risk as stocks trended lower with the consumer discretionary and financials sectors underperforming while gold and crude oil prices rose with corporate earnings season coming into focus," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Inc. fell 5.4% and shares of Home BancShares fell 3.2%. Shares of Dillard's Inc. and Murphy USA rose 1.3% to lead the index Wednesday.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.