Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Cynthia Battiest, 50, was arrested Tuesday in connection with domestic battering. Battiest was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• David Fulfer, 36, of 6324 Benavides Drive in Dallas, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault. Fulfer was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

• Chase Goodrum, 20, of 2000 S.W. 34th Ave. No. 15 in Bentonville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault. Goodrum was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Christopher Terry, 48, of 1119 Fillmoire St. in Bentonville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with domestic battering. Terry was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Lincoln

• Aaron McPherson, 37, of 402 Stapleton Place in Lincoln was arrested Tuesday in connection with forgery. McPherson was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Springdale

• Melissa Xal, 33, of 101 Hunter Road in Searcy, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and terroristic threatening. Xal was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

University of Arkansas Police

• Blake Sheppard, 30, of 1343 N. Leverett Ave., Apt. 8, in Fayetteville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Sheppard was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Catherine Harrell, 30, of 36 Acorn Lane in Fletcher, N.C., was arrested Tuesday in connection with forgery. Harrell was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.