100 years ago

Jan. 20, 1922

JONESBORO -- All of the offices in the American Trust Company building were entered by burglars last night. It is believed to have been the work of youths who had skeleton keys. ... A raincoat in the Old Colony and a box of candy from the office of Frierson & Penix are the only articles missing. In the office of Abstractor Carroll, the thieves overlooked $30 that was in the safe which had been left unlocked. The same night the grocery store of R. M. Whitley was burglarized. Tobacco, chewing gum, cigars and other articles were stolen.

50 years ago

Jan. 20, 1972

MENA -- A light airplane with four persons aboard is missing, Maj. Remmel Wilson of the Arkansas Wing of the Civil Air Patrol said Wednesday... Major Wilson identified the passengers as Wayland Murray, the pilot; his wife, Winona, 38; their daughter, Shari, 18; and son, Scott, 18, all of Los Fresnos, Texas.

25 years ago

Jan. 20, 1997

WASHINGTON -- Arkansas congressional members said Sunday they will support the ethics report reprimanding House Speaker Newt Gingrich in hopes of pushing Congress back to the nation's business. "It's appropriate, and I hope this puts it all behind us," said Rep. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark. "It will allow us to move on." The members will vote Tuesday whether to accept the report by the House Ethics Committee that calls for Gingrich to pay a $300,000 fine and get a reprimand from the chamber he controls. The committee voted along bipartisan lines Friday on the punishment, concluding a two-year investigation into the Georgia Republican. Arkansas' House delegation is evenly divided, with two Democrats and two Republicans.

10 years ago

Jan. 20, 2012

MAGNOLIA -- A Waldo man was sentenced Thursday to two terms of life in prison and two additional terms of 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in the July 2011 killing of a cleaning woman at the Waldo post office. William Blackmon, 31, stood before Columbia County Circuit Judge Hamilton Singleton in white prison garb and spoke in barely audible responses of "yes, sir" when asked if he understood the charges and the plea he was entering. Blackmon was arrested July 22, hours after authorities found pools of blood inside the Waldo post office and just shortly after they found a burning van with the body of post office janitor Betty Cooper, 72, inside. Blackmon, who was found walking in a wooded area near the burning van, was originally charged with capital murder, aggravated robbery, theft of property worth more than $2,500 and arson in the slaying of the woman who had been his boyhood Sunday School teacher. The capital-murder charge was amended Thursday to first-degree murder, while the other charges remained the same under the plea agreement. Singleton sentenced Blackmon to consecutive life-in-prison terms for firstdegree murder and aggravated robbery. He was sentenced to 20 years for each of the remaining charges of arson and theft of property.