PBSD conducts schools survey

Residents of the Pine Bluff School District are asked to take a nine-question survey about the condition of its schools and what they would like to see from them in the near future.

The survey is online at surveymonkey.com/r/PBSDHearsYou and will be available through Feb. 1.

District officials are looking to hear from parents, students, teachers, neighbors and partners on what they value about the PBSD and what they'd like to change. The survey asks about recent experiences and impressions of district schools, as well as hopes for the future.

"While there will be more, this survey is the first opportunity in this process for ALL stakeholders to have their voices, ideas and experience considered as the plan takes shape," a statement from the district reads. "The district hopes to hear from as many people as possible from the community. Take five minutes before February 1st to share your thoughts."

The district is undergoing a comprehensive planning process to envision the future of education, using community members as "trusted advisors" and the intended audience.