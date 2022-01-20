Prep Basketball Roundup





BOYS

Bergman 81, Flippin 68

Walker Patton continued his scoring tear with 29 points as Bergman earned a nonconference win at Flippin after both teams had their originally scheduled games postponed.

Bergman (23-5) was originally scheduled to host Lincoln in a 3A-1 Conference game Tuesday, while Flippin (12-9) was supposed to play Alpena in 2A-1 Conference action.

The Panthers outscored the Bobcats 28-17 in the second quarter and turned an early 17-8 lead into a 45-25 halftime cushion. Bergman was still in control with a 58-42 edge after three quarters.

Patton was one of four Panthers to finish in double figures as Brayden Oleson added 14 points, followed by Camden Keymer with 11 and Kaden Henson with 10.

The New School 73, Thaden 22

The Cougars jumped to a 30-3 lead after a quarter and cruised to the 1A-A Conference win.

Quintus McNeal led a balanced attack for The New School (24-3, 6-1 1A-1) with 16 points. Evan Goldman added 14 and Luke Tharp 12.

Farmington 49, Gravette 44

Layne Taylor scored 29 points to lead Farmington past Gravette.

The game was tied 31-31 when Taylor made a free throw, a steal and a layup, then an assist to Caleb Blakely for a basket inside. Brady Hunt and Michael Duke each hit 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to keep Gravette close, but the Lions could surpass the Cardinals, who improved to 19-1 overall and 6-0 in 4A-1 Conference play.

Gunnar Woolard scored 17 points to lead Gravette (12-8, 2-3).

Bergman 72, West Fork 68

Bergman needed a fourth-quarter rally to defeat West Fork and take a 3A-1 Conference makeup game Monday night in the Tiger Dome.

Bergman (22-5, 3-1) trailed 52-51 to start the fourth quarter after West Fork outscored the Panthers 24-10 in the third quarter and erased Bergman's 41-28 halftime lead.

Walker Patton had 24 points to lead four Panthers in double figures. Kaden Henson was next with 18 points, followed by Kaden Ponder with 11 and Bryson Bauer with 10.

Charleston 46, Booneville 31

Reese Merechka and Brandon Scott combined for 28 points Tuesday to lead Charleston to a 15-point win over Booneville in 3A-4 Conference play.

Brecken Ketter added 11 points for the surging Tigers (5-6, 3-2). Charleston's won four in a row.

Raiden Ferguson had 16 points for the Bearcats (9-7, 4-2). Booneville has dropped four of six.

Morrilton 78, Clarksville 64

The Panthers dropped a decision to Morrilton Tuesday in 4A-4 Conference action.

The Panthers' Cody Qualls led the charge with 25 points. Landon Leeds and Cade Davis finished with 15 and 10 points, respectively.

Tobin Bush had six, and Braxton Payne and Gage Reed finished with five and three points, respectively.

The Panthers (8-9, 3-3) were without leading scorer Owen Ashlock.

Lamar 53, Dover 43

Bradlee Kemp had a monster night for Lamar Tuesday.

The senior scored 20 points and pulled down 17 rebounds during the Warriors' 10-point win over Dover in 3A-5 play. Since starting 1-4, the Warriors have won 9 of 12 games.

In addition, teammate Lane Miller posted a double-double as well with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Cedarville 52, Danville 42

Hayden Morton and Dylan Cluck scored 16 points apiece to power Cedarville to a win over Danville, the Pirates' sixth conference victory in seven games Tuesday night.

Cedarville (11-5, 6-1) has won four in a row and seven of nine overall.

Ayden Hilton led Danville (3-13, 0-5) with a game-high 19 points. The Little Johns have lost eight of nine.

Also for Danville, Lawson Wilkins finished with 10 points.

GIRLS

FS Northside 61, Mount St. Mary 26

Northside returned to action for the first time in 12 days and did so in impressive fashion Wednesday with a 6A-Central Conference win over Mount St. Mary in Little Rock.

The Lady Bears (16-0, 3-0) were in control from the outset with a 23-5 lead after one quarter. Northside extended its advantage to 39-10 by halftime and 52-17 after three quarters.

Khassidy Warr had 12 points and Erianna Gooden added 11 for Northside, which had all 10 players score at least two points. Isabelle Todd had nine points for the Belles (4-13, 0-4).

Northside returns to league action Friday with another road trip as the Lady Bears travel to North Little Rock.

Pea Ridge 43, Berryville 38

Pea Ridge jumped out to an early 10-0 lead, then held off a late Berryville comeback to claim a 4A-1 Conference win in Blackhawk Arena.

The Lady Blackhawks (12-9, 3-3) appeared to be in control with a 39-25 lead after Leah Telgemeier hit two free throws with 7:38 remaining. Berryville (5-8, 0-4) then scored the next 10 points to pull within 39-35 on Anni Armer's 3-pointer with 45 seconds left to play.

The Lady Bobcats missed two free throws that could have made the game even closer, then Telgemeier and Bella Cates each two free throws to secure Pea Ridge's win.

Lauren Wright led the Lady Blackhawks with 15 points, while Cates added 11. Mia Thorman led Berryville with 13 points.

Harrison 53, Shiloh Christian 50

Reese Ricketts scored 9 of her 17 points in the third quarter as Harrison rallied past Shiloh Christian in a 4A-1 Conference game in Goblin Arena.

Ricketts helped Harrison (6-9, 3-2) outscore Shiloh Christian (9-9, 0-4) 16-9 in the third quarter and turn a 24-18 halftime deficit into a 34-33 lead. Madison Bell then scored 9 of her 15 points over the final 8 minutes as the Lady Goblins held on for the victory.

Clare Barger also had 15 points for Harrison. Hailey Tunnell hit eight 3-pointers, four in the fourth quarter, and finished with 30 points for Shiloh.

Valley Springs 73, Greenland 26

Valley Springs went on a 26-6 run in the second quarter and pulled away for a 3A-1 Conference victory at Greenland.

The outburst helped the Lady Tigers (15-8, 4-1) stretch a seven-point lead into a 42-15 halftime cushion. Valley Springs owned a 58-21 lead after three quarters and forced a running clock.

Cayley Patrick and Emma Grady led the Lady Tigers with 11 points apiece, while Halle Miller and Eliza Drewry each added 10 points. Heidi Rust and Mattelyn Cavanaugh had seven points apiece for Greenland (1-7, 1-2).

Lamar 59, Dover 32

Lamar raced out to an early 19-8 lead and cruised to a 3A-5 Conference win at home over Dover.

Kori Sanders scored 20 points to lead the Lady Warriors (17-1, 7-0), who led 37-17 at halftime and 56-23 after three quarters to force the running clock. Morgan Cochran added 14 for Lamar.

Karley Williams and Morgan Cochran finished with 13 points and 10 points, respectively for Lamar.

Logan Young led Dover (5-10, 1-6) with 11 points. The Lady Pirates have lost eight of nine.

Booneville 49, Charleston 31

Make it 15 in a row for the Lady Bearcats.

Heaven Sanchez poured in 18 points Tuesday night to carry Booneville to a double-digit win over Charleston in 3A-4 West play.

Hayley Roberts added eight points and nine rebounds for the Lady Bearcats (15-0, 5-0). Joleigh Tate, Layla Byrum and Leigh Swint combined for 16 points. Tate finished with six points and seven boards.

Kytan Johnson led Charleston (6-3, 3-2) with 10 points. Teammate Addison Newhart finished with nine points and six rebounds.



