Pulaski County deputies back at work after suspect's December death in custody

Four Pulaski County sheriff's office employees have returned to work after they were placed on administrative leave in December following the death of a man in the agency's custody, according to a news release from the sheriff's office on Thursday.

One of the four employees is restricted to certain duties as an internal investigation continues, according to the release.

Deputies Ryan Crancer, Antonio Swygart and Ricky Wheeler, along with Capt. Mark Swagerty, were all back at work after a Dec. 10 arrest at the Movie Tavern in Little Rock, located about a half-mile west of the intersection of Interstate 30 and Interstate 430.

Swagerty is restricted to non-law-enforcement duties, the release stated. Swagerty was working off-duty at the Movie Tavern that night and was the officer who initially began struggling with Terence Caffey, 30, who was arrested as a suspect in a fight at the movie theater.

Medical personnel were called to assess Caffey and Swagerty for injuries, at which point Caffey went into medical distress. Caffey was taken to Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock, where he died, the sheriff's office has previously reported.

Swagerty is working with the agency's information technology department, spokesman Lt. Cody Burk said. The IT department is a new assignment for Swagerty. Burk could not say how long Swagerty would be working in this role, or if he might be returned to law-enforcement duties at the conclusion of the internal investigation.

The deputies have been back at work for some time, Burk said, as county policy only allows for 10 days of paid administrative leave. The update was released because agency investigators were close to submitting their findings to prosecutors, Burk said.