Report: Briles to remain Razorbacks' OC

FAYETTEVILLE — Offensive coordinator Kendal Briles will remain at Arkansas, ESPN reported Thursday, after he was reportedly pursued for the same position at Miami.

ESPN reported Briles reached an agreement to remain with the Razorbacks. Details of the agreement have not been disclosed.

Briles is under contract at Arkansas through February 2023 at an annual salary of $1 million. The contract was extended by two years following his first season with the Razorbacks in 2020.

Arkansas averaged 227.8 rushing yards and 213.9 passing yards per game in 2021. It was the first time the team averaged more than 200 rushing and passing yards since 1971.

The Razorbacks ranked 27th in the FBS in yards per game (441.7) and 48th in points per game (30.9) last season.

Arkansas coordinators have been targeted by other programs each offseason since Sam Pittman was hired as the Razorbacks’ coach in December 2019. Defensive coordinator Barry Odom received pay raises the past two offseasons after he was pursued for other jobs.

Odom received a $100,000 salary increase in early 2020 before he ever coached a game for the Razorbacks. Pittman said at the time Odom was pursued by another SEC program, but did not disclose which one.

Odom received another pay raise worth $450,000 early last year when he was reportedly a candidate for coordinator jobs at LSU and Texas. He is under contract through February 2024 at a salary of $1.75 million per year.