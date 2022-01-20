STATE SPORTS BRIEFS: Five Hogs in Latin America Amateur field | Former Georgia safety visits Hogs | UCA game against Liberty postponed

GOLF

Five Hogs in Latin America Amateur field

Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira, winner of the South America Amateur championship last week, headlines a list of five University of Arkansas golfers who will compete in the seventh Latin America Amateur Championship today through Sunday.

Fernandez de Oliveira will be joined by Razorback seniors Segundo Oliva Pinto and Julian Perico, sophomore Manuel Lozada and redshirt freshman Juan Camilo Vesga in the event at the Teeth of the Dog Course in Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic.

Fernandez de Oliveira, the highest-ranked player in Latin America, is No. 38 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings. The native of Argentina is coming off three top-3 finishes for the Razorbacks last fall, including his first win at the Jackson T. Stephens Cup.

Perico, of Peru, has four top 25 finishes at the Latin America championship, including fourth in 2017 and sixth in 2020. He is coming off a seventh-place finish at the South America Amateur.

Oliva Pinto, runner-up at the South America Amateur, won medalist honors at the SEC championship last spring. The Argentinian went 3-0 in match play for the runner-up Razorbacks.

Vesga, of Columbia, is making his second appearance at the championship after missing the cut with a tie for 66th in 2020 prior to enrolling at Arkansas.

Lozada, who missed the fall season following a motorcycle accident in August, is making his debut at the tournament.

Arkansas Tech All-American Santiago De La Fuente of Mexico City is also scheduled to compete in the tournament.

-- Tom Murphy

FOOTBALL

Former Georgia safety visits Hogs

Former Georgia safety Latavious Brini confirmed Tuesday night that he was in Fayetteville to visit the University of Arkansas.

Brini, 6-2, 210 pounds, started 11 games for the Bulldogs in 2021 and had 38 tackles and 8 pass breakups. He recently entered the NCAA transfer portal.

He played in 7 of 10 games as a junior and had 11 tackles and 1 pass breakup.

Brini was an ESPN 3-star prospect and the No. 42 cornerback in the nation for the 2017 class. He played high school football at Hialeah (Fla.) Mater Academy Charter.

He has one year of eligibility.

-- Richard Davenport

MEN'S BASKETBALL

UCA game against Liberty postponed

The University of Central Arkansas home game against Liberty set for Saturday has been postponed due to covid-19 protocols within the Flames' program. A makeup date has yet to be announced.

The UCA women's game against Liberty, which was set to be part of a doubleheader, is still scheduled for 1 p.m. at the Farris Center in Conway.

-- Adam Cole

TRACK & FIELD

UALR's Jackson picks up Sun Belt honor

Reigning Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year Cameron Jackson was named the league's Indoor Track Athlete of the Week on Wednesday.

At the Arkansas Invitational last weekend, Jackson finished third in the 60 meters in 6.74 seconds and posted a personal best in the 200 meters with a time of 21.53.

On the season, Jackson, a native of Kilgore, Texas, ranks 43rd and 44th nationally in the 60 and 200 meters. respectively.

-- Mitchell Gladstone