Super Quiz: Chairs

1. This chair is used for executions.
2. It's built on two pieces of curved wood so that it moves forward and backward.
3. A special chair on which a king or queen sits.
4. This outdoor wooden lounge chair is named after a mountain chain in New York State.
5. A child's chair with long legs, a footrest and usually a feeding tray.
6. A person who watches sports on TV and second-guesses the coaches or players.
7. A reclining chair with a long seat that supports the outstretched legs.
8. A folding chair for use outdoors, consisting of a wooden frame suspending a length of canvas.
9. A chair without back and armrests.
ANSWERS:
1. Electric chair
2. Rocking chair
3. Throne
4. Adirondack chair
5. Highchair
6. Armchair quarterback
7. Chaise lounge
8. Deckchair
9. Stool