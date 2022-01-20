Super Quiz: Chairs

1. This chair is used for executions.

2. It's built on two pieces of curved wood so that it moves forward and backward.

3. A special chair on which a king or queen sits.

4. This outdoor wooden lounge chair is named after a mountain chain in New York State.

5. A child's chair with long legs, a footrest and usually a feeding tray.

6. A person who watches sports on TV and second-guesses the coaches or players.

7. A reclining chair with a long seat that supports the outstretched legs.

8. A folding chair for use outdoors, consisting of a wooden frame suspending a length of canvas.

9. A chair without back and armrests.

ANSWERS:

1. Electric chair

2. Rocking chair

3. Throne

4. Adirondack chair

5. Highchair

6. Armchair quarterback

7. Chaise lounge

8. Deckchair

9. Stool