Timeline for selecting new superintendent to be focus of Little Rock School Board work session

Establishing a schedule for hiring a new superintendent will be the focus of a Little Rock School Board work session at 6:30 p.m. tonight.

Board members will participate in the session with representatives of BWP & Associates, the executive search firm selected earlier this month to help in finding a new chief executive for the 21,000-student district.

Little Rock School District Superintendent Mike Poore said in December that he will retire at the conclusion of this school year.

There will be no in-person audience and no board action will be taken at the work session.

The public may view the session on the district's YouTube channel.

Quick access to that channel is possible by typing www.lrsdlive.com into their browser search bar.