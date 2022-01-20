Treehouses, caves, Hobbit houses and more: 12 unusual places to stay for a getaway in Arkansas

Whether planning a weekend getaway minutes from home or visiting Arkansas for the first time, the Natural State has a wide range of interesting places to stay.

Flamingo Springs Trailer Resort

15475 Greasy Valley Road, Prairie Grove.

Take a trip back in time by visiting this Palm-Springs-inspired trailer resort featuring eight renovated and themed vintage travel trailers from the 1950s-70s. The resort is for adults 21 and older only.

https://www.flamingospringstrailerresort.com/

The Hobbit House

Russellville.

This rental offers four beds, two baths, a fully equipped kitchen and a living room all outfitted a la the Shire in “The Lord of the Rings.”

https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/31742583

Beckham Creek Cave Lodge

1110 New County 8641, Parthenon.

Located literally inside the Ozark Mountains in a cave, this lodge is 5,800 square feet and has four bedrooms, four bathrooms plus its own waterfall in the living room.

https://beckhamcave.com/

The Shaheen-Goodfellow Weekend Cottage

704 Stony Ridge Road, Eden Isle.

The unusual design of this cottage may look familiar to Arkansans — it was created by Fay Jones, who also designed Thorncrown Chapel in Eureka Springs, among other buildings.

The cottage is also equipped to host up to five guests, according to its Airbnb listing.

https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/26368307

Dogwood Hills Guest Farm

460 Cozahome Road, Harriet.

Anyone who’s ever dream of rising with the crow to milk the cows can live out their fantasy at Dogwood Hills Guest Farm. Book a stay in the farmhouse and check items off the bucket list.

https://www.thefarmex.com/

Little Rock Firehouse Hostel & Museum

1201 Commerce Street in Little Rock.

Open only to guests from outside Pulaski County, this venue allows guests to stay in a historic firehouse full of historic memorabilia in the heart of Little Rock. As a hostel, most guests stay in bunk bed dorms, though there is also an option for a private suite.

https://www.firehousehostel.org/

Eureka Yurts & Cabins

191 Bear Ridge Road, Eureka Springs.

Yurts, a type of rounded cabin, are on offer at this location. Enjoy the peace of the surrounding woods or explore Eureka Springs, just minutes away.

https://eurekayurts.com/

The Grand Treehouse Resort

350 W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

A childhood favorite updated to suit adults, the resort offers several treehouses for guests, each among a canopy of leaves.

https://www.thetreehouses.com/

Eureka Springs Treehouses, Caves, Castles and Hobbits

3018 E. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

As the name would imply, this destination offers multiple types of lodging, including treehouses, castles, Hobbit houses and caves. It even has a Harry Potter-themed cottage for fans of the series.

https://www.estreehouses.com/

Livingston Junction Cabooses

County Road 222, Eureka Springs.

Run away to this destination and stay in one of three real train cabooses, now converted into lodging with different themes: Old West, Victorian or country. A depot cabin is also available.

http://livingstonjunctioncabooses.com/

Diamonds Old West Hotel and Cabins

2097 Arkansas 19 North, Murfreesboro.

In the foothills of the Ouachita Mountains, near Crater of Diamonds State Park, is a replica Old West town. Guests can stay in cabins that evoke the look and feel of frontier settlements, including one with a bunk bed “jail cell.”

https://www.diamondscabins.com/

Hot Springs Treehouses

148 Jubilee Trail, Hot Springs.

Another option for people who want to sleep among the treetops, this venue offers several cabins.

https://www.hotspringstreehouses.com/