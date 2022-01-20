University of Arkansas-Fort Smith to go back to campus next week

FORT SMITH -- The University of Arkansas-Fort Smith will return to in-person learning and operations Monday.

The university announced Friday it would switch to remote delivery starting at 5 p.m. that day. This stemmed from the ongoing surge of the omicron variant of covid-19 in Arkansas. Returning to campus Monday was part of this plan as well.

Chancellor Terisa Riley wrote in an email to the campus Thursday the decision to return came after discussion with the university's Covid-19 Emergency Management Team. This group includes representatives from each academic college at the institution, as well as all the governing and advisory bodies there.

"This decision was made based on information shared by all participants including active cases on campus, trend data for our region and campus, availability of staffing to continue operations of our critical departments on campus, and preference of participants to return to on-campus work and instruction," Riley said.

However, Riley said the move will be accompanied by additional precautions. This includes an update to the university's face-covering policy, which will require masks to be worn at all times and in all indoor spaces. The only exceptions to this will be students in their dorm rooms or apartments and employees who are alone in their offices.

Riley noted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people use "the best possible masks" to protect against the omicron variant.

"At this time, UAFS has disposable, medical procedure masks available for all students, employees and guests," Riley said. "As we receive additional quantities of [personal protective equipment] we will continue distributing it in main entry areas of campus facilities so all students, faculty and staff who need masks, hand sanitizer, soap or cleaners have free and easy access to them."

In addition to the mask mandate, Riley said the university asks people looking to hold events on campus for the next six weeks to consider options for reducing contact by hosting them online or reducing the number of participants to half the event space's capacity. Ashley Goodson, director of the institute's office of university event planning, can suggest options for hosting on campus or online events.

Riley also outlined ways in which the university will provide flexibility, consistency and communication for students, faculty and staff going forward.

"As always, I am incredibly humbled to be leading UA-Fort Smith at this critical time in the history of our university, and I am thankful to each of you for choosing to work and learn at this outstanding place," Riley said.

Updates and information concerning the university's weekly active case counts can be found at its Covid-19 Dashboard.