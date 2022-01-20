Wildcats push streak to four straight wins

Watson Chapel is firmly a contender for the Conference 4A-8 boys basketball championship.

The Wildcats made that point clear Tuesday by picking up a 68-36 win at Star City and extending their winning streak to four. Watson Chapel (10-7, 4-1 in 4A-8) remains tied for second with Monticello, whom the Wildcats will host Friday.

Antwon Emsweller totaled 17 points and 8 rebounds, and Christopher Fountain scored 15 points, had 6 rebounds and made 4 assists to lead Watson Chapel. Hampton Hall and Marcus Strong each scored 10 points, Khamani Cooper added 9 and Jalyn Jones had 6 in the win.

The Bulldogs slipped to 4-9 and 2-2.

GIRLS

Star City 56, Watson Chapel 10

In Star City, the Ladydogs outscored the Lady Wildcats 21-3 in the first quarter, setting the tone for a 46-point victory.

Kyonna Jackson scored 10 of her 16 points to lead the defending conference champion Ladydogs (12-4, 3-0 in 4A-8). Anslee Ballew had 10 points, Gracie Muckleroy had 9 and Hope Thomas scored 8.

Watson Chapel (1-14, 1-3) was held to just two points in the second half, both on free throws. Arvionna Hollins and Keyundra Sanders each led the Lady Wildcats with 3 points.