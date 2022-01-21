2 suspects arrested in Arkansas, Nevada in Arizona killing

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Two suspects have been arrested in Nevada and Arkansas in the fatal shooting of a man in a Scottsdale hotel parking lot, according to authorities.

Scottsdale police said Ilya "Mike" Shimonov was taken to a hospital after the Jan. 3 shooting, but died from his injuries.

Police said the shooting occurred in the north parking lot of the Hyatt Place Hotel, but they did not release any information about a possible motive.

Detectives said 41-year-old Robert Yves Celifie was arrested in Las Vegas on Jan. 12 and 41-year-old Chaze M. Cable was taken into custody two days later in Texarkana, Arkansas.

Police said both men were being held on suspicion of first-degree murder and other felony charges.

It was unclear Thursday if either Celifie or Cable has a lawyer yet who can speak on their behalf.