4 officers back on the job

Four Pulaski County sheriff's office employees placed on administrative leave after a man died last month in the agency's custody have now returned to work, though one of them is restricted to certain duties as an internal investigation continues, according to a news release from the agency Thursday.

Deputies Ryan Crancer, Antonio Swygart and Ricky Wheeler, and Capt. Mark Swagerty were all back at work after a Dec. 10 arrest at the Movie Tavern in Little Rock that ended in the death of 30-year-old Terence Caffey.

Swagerty, who was working off-duty at the Movie Tavern that night and was the officer who initially began struggling with Caffey, is restricted to non-law-enforcement duties, the release stated.

Swagerty is working with the agency's information technology department, spokesman Lt. Cody Burk said, a new assignment for him. Burk could not say how long Swagerty will be working in that role, or if he will be returned to law-enforcement duties at the conclusion of the internal investigation.

The deputies have been back at work for some time, Burk said, as county policy allows for only 10 days of paid administrative leave. The update was released because agency investigators are close to submitting their findings to prosecutors, he said.