Anderson council discusses new police vehicles, dog pound

ANDERSON, Mo. -- Anderson department heads approached the council Tuesday evening for guidance regarding new vehicles and the dog pound.

Police Chief Dave Abbott provided quotes for leasing two new Tahoes, as well as the trade-in value of three patrol vehicles. He noted that two of the current vehicles are misfiring and leaking antifreeze. He estimated the cost of repairs to be about $2,000 and one day in the shop for each.

Abbott also noted that there are currently no Tahoes available and an estimated 1-year backlog. Council members inquired about lease and purchase options. He explained that for the budgeted cost of purchasing one new vehicle each year, the city could lease two vehicles that could be kept or sold at the end of the lease agreement.

The council voted to approve the lease of two Tahoes when they become available.

Public Works Director Ben Shoemaker inquired about closing the dog pound except in the event of an animal biting a person.

Shoemaker explained that the call load is becoming excessive and straining to the employee on call. He estimates that 200-300 dogs are caught each year and 10 of them are claimed by their owners. The unclaimed dogs are held for one week and then transported to Joplin, at a cost to the city of $70 per animal.

If the pound was closed, the city would continue to catch the dogs, hold them until the end of the day, then transport them to Joplin.

After discussing the pros and cons, the council agreed to keep the pound functioning as is, but vigilantly enforce animal at-large ordinance violations and all associated fines.

Departmental Reports

Abbott reported that the department responded to 800 more calls in 2021 than the year before.

Abbott also spoke about three goals that were set for the department and completed last year -- filling an additional law enforcement position, installing dash cams and remodeling the police station.

He informed the council that the newest K-9 is in training and should complete the course in less than four weeks.

Abbott, who is also the city's fire chief, spoke about new reporting software due to the current system shutting down. He spoke with surrounding agencies and ESO Solution was recommended, at an approximate cost of $2,000 annually and $3,800 for initial set-up and training.

The council voted to purchase the new reporting software.

Shoemaker reported that he spoke with Quality Fence and ordered material to replace the fence at the ball field. Shoemaker also asked the council if and when there will be a citywide cleanup in the spring.

The council agreed to host a cleanup with a dumpster for public use on the first weekend of February.

In other business, the council:

• Approved a lease agreement with MAC-REC to use space at the ball field for soccer games at no cost to the program.

• Heard from Anderson Engineering in regard to the city's water engineering report, the water tower the city purchased but remains in Pineville and possible upcoming federal funding opportunities.

• Paid bills in the amount of $44,296.91.