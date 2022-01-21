Arkansas adds Hargreaves to recruiting staff

Arkansas has hired Carina Hargreaves to work in the recruiting department for football.

In a Twitter post, Hargreaves said she would be the new director of recruiting for the Razorbacks. She is expected to work in similar role as Callie Conway, who resigned earlier this month as the the team's director of on-campus recruiting.

Hargreaves is the daughter of Vernon Hargreaves, an Arkansas assistant coach from 2015-17.

Prior to Arkansas, she was the director of on-campus recruiting at Georgia Tech since 2019. She also spent three seasons (2016-18) in multiple roles at South Carolina.

Hargreaves was an intern for Florida’s football program for two seasons while earning a master’s degree. Her duties there focused mainly around on-campus recruiting.



