The Arkansas Supreme Court released opinions Thursday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF Jan. 20, 2021

CHIEF JUSTICE JOHN DAN KEMP

CV-21-220. Larry Rayford v. Dexter Payne, Director, Arkansas Department of Correction, from Lincoln County Circuit Court. Affirmed.

JUSTICE BARBARA WEBB

CR-14-1088. Fred L. Williams v. State of Arkansas, from Drew County Circuit Court. Petitioner's pro se third petition and amended petition to reinvest jurisdiction in the trial court to consider a petition for writ of error coram nobis. Petition and amended petition denied.

CV-21-375. Anarian C. Jackson v. Dexter Payne, in His Capacity as Director, Arkansas Division of Correction, from Lincoln County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Baker, J., concurs.

JUSTICE RHONDA K. WOOD

CV-19-124. Malik Muntaqim v. Wendy Kelley, Director, Arkansas Department of Correction, et al., from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Fourth Division. Affirmed.

JUSTICE SHAWN A. WOMACK

CR-21-347. State of Arkansas v. Darrell Lamont Scott, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Third Division. Reversed and remanded.

JUSTICE KAREN R. BAKER

CV-19-261. Jessie Hill v. Wendy Kelley, Director, Arkansas Department of Correction, from Lincoln County Circuit Court. Affirmed.

JUSTICE COURTNEY RAE HUDSON

CV-21-178. Melvin Jefferson v. Dexter Payne, Director, Arkansas Department of Correction, from Lincoln County Circuit Court. Affirmed.

JUSTICE ROBIN F. WYNNE

CR-09-255. Scorpio Laron Carroll v. State of Arkansas, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Seventh Division. Petitioner's pro se second petition to reinvest jurisdiction in the trial court to consider a petition for writ of error coram nobis; pro se motion for appointment of counsel. Petition denied; motion moot.

CR-21-85. Anthony R. Beard v. State of Arkansas, from Hot Spring County Circuit Court. Affirmed.