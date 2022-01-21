Arkansas women roll over Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- The University of Arkansas women's basketball team shot a blistering 59% from the floor and hit 15 three-pointers to cruise past Alabama 99-71 on Thursday night at Coleman Coliseum.

The Razorbacks (12-6, 2-3 SEC) snagged a double-digit lead after a quarter and never looked back to send the Crimson Tide (10-8, 1-6) to their fifth straight loss.

Amber Ramirez led five Razorbacks in double figures with 19 points, including five three-pointers. Freshman Samara Spencer and Makayla Daniels chipped in 18 points each, while Jersey Wolfenbarger added 12 and Sasha Goforth 11.

Ramirez also had a game-high nine rebounds and seven assists. Spencer also hit four three-pointers to go with five assists and no turnovers in 32 minutes of action.

The Razorbacks hit their season-high in points and made 15 of 29 (51.7%) from three-point range to dominate the Crimson Tide. It was Arkansas' fifth straight win over Alabama and its ninth consecutive win in Tuscaloosa.

Brittany Davis' three-pointer got Alabama within 51-38, but Daniels answered right back with a three and Arkansas was in command, leading 70-45 after three quarters.

JaMya Mingo-Young led all scorers with 22 points for Alabama, while Davis added 10.

Erynn Barnum saw her first game action since Dec. 5 because of a knee problem. But the junior looked to be good to go as she ran the floor well for a layup and a 65-41 lead for the Razorbacks late in the third quarter. She finished with eight points and four rebounds in 10 minutes of action.

Alabama was missing four significant contributors in Sunday's loss because of health and safety protocols, including starting guard Hannah Barber, but they were all back for Arkansas. However, Megan Abrams, the Crimson Tide's second-leading scorer, was not available Thursday.

Ramirez was a 5 of 5 from the floor, scoring a game-high 13 in the first half to help the Razorbacks to a 44-27 halftime lead. Arkansas also hit 7 of 14 from beyond the three-point arc in the first half.

Arkansas used a 15-5 spurt to end the half, including seven by Ramirez. Rylee Langerman's three-pointer from the corner danced on the rim but went down to end the run.

Alabama scored five straight points to start the second quarter to get within 21-16, but Arkansas responded. The Razorbacks put together a 7-0 spurt to regain control, 29-18 with 4:39 left before halftime.

Arkansas used a 19-3 run to grab a 21-11 lead after a quarter. Alabama went scoreless for more than five minutes late in the quarter as the Razorbacks took control. Ramirez hit a pair of three-pointers to fuel the Razorback run.

The Razorbacks are scheduled to host Mississippi State on Sunday at Walton Arena in Fayetteville. Tip-off time is slated for 3 p.m. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.





Up next

MISSISSIPPI STATE AT ARKANSAS WOMEN

WHEN 3:30 p.m. Sunday

WHERE Walton Arena, Fayetteville

RECORDS Mississippi State 11-6, 2-3 SEC; Arkansas 12-6, 2-3.

TV SEC Network

RADIO Razorback Sports Network



