Bank OZK records rise in earnings, net after strong quarter

Bank OZK reported robust fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday, blowing past industry analysts' projections with double-digit growth in net income and earnings per share and setting a record in loan originations for its commercial real estate portfolio.

The Little Rock bank reported net income was up 24.3% for the quarter ended Dec. 31. Net income was $149.8 million compared with $120.5 million over the same period a year ago.

Likewise, earnings per share jumped 25.8% to $1.17 – a quarterly record – compared with 93 cents a year ago. Wall Street analysts were projecting earnings per share of 98 cents for the quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research.

As with the industry overall, Bank OZK reported excess liquidity that has built up since the pandemic began in March 2020. Bank officials noted, in management comments filed along with the earnings announcement, that the company has multiple options available to increase shareholder value.

"Our combination of strong earnings and robust capital gives us great optionality to increase shareholder value," the bank said in the management comments. "Options for deploying our excess capital include organic loan growth, adding new business lines, continuing to increase our common stock dividend, financially attractive acquisitions for cash or some combination of cash and stock and continued stock repurchases pursuant to our stock repurchase program."

In the quarter, OZK repurchased 3.4 million shares of stock valued at $156.4 million.

For the full year, the bank reported record net income of $579 million, up 98.4% from $291.9 million reported in 2020. Earnings per share also was a record at $4.47 -- exceeding analysts' predictions of $4.28 -- and was up 97.8% from $2.26 per share reported in 2020.

OZK also set a record for net interest income for the quarter, reaching $266.4 million, a 12.1% increase from $237.6 million in the same period last year. Net interest income for the year was up 11.4% to $989.7 million, compared with $888.6 million in 2020.

Bank OZK also continues to grow net interest margin, a metric that has been problematic for other banks. Net interest margin increased to 4.41% for the quarter, up from 3.88% a year ago. For the year, net interest margin climbed to 4.09% from 3.81% in 2020.

In 2020, banks began increasing their provisions for loan losses to meet new regulatory obligations and also to prepare for the uncertainty created by the raging pandemic.

On Thursday, Bank OZK said "improved economic conditions and prospects for improvements in the U.S. economy" led it to record negative provisions for credit losses of $8 million during the fourth quarter and $77.9 million for the full 12 months. The bank had $217.4 million set aside in allowances for loan losses as of Dec. 31.

"We have built our [loan] portfolio with the goal that it would perform well in adverse economic conditions, and that discipline has been evident in our results," the management comments said.

Loan activity is gaining momentum at OZK and the bank reported that its Real Estate Specialties Group (RESG), which focuses on commercial real estate and large land development projects, achieved a new high in loan originations in the fourth quarter, reaching $2.99 billion. That compares with originations of $1.77 billion in the same period last year.

"We are very pleased with the job our RESG team is doing in finding good loan opportunities in an intensely competitive environment," the management comments noted. "We currently have a strong pipeline, which makes us cautiously optimistic about our potential loan origination volume in 2022."

In other key metrics, OZK reported total loans dropped 4.7% to $18.3 billion from $19.2 billion in the same quarter a year ago. Deposits also declined, dropping 5.8% to $20.2 billion from $21.5 billion in 2020's fourth quarter. Total assets fell 2.3% to $26.5 billion from $27.2 billion.

Bank OZK has 240 locations in Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina and Texas.

Bank executives are scheduled to hold a conference call at 10 a.m. today to discuss the fourth-quarter results. Dial-in for the call is (844)-818-5110. A recorded version of the call will be available for one week and can be accessed at (855)-859-2056 or through the company's website at ir.ozk.com.