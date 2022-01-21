Today’s overall top 10 games

BOYS

FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE AT NO. 1 NORTH LITTLE ROCK

WHERE Charging Wildcat Arena, North Little

RECORDS Northside 9-9, 2-1 6A-Central; North Little Rock 14-3, 3-0 6A-Central

COACHES Northside: Eric Burnett; North Little Rock: Johnny Rice

NOTEWORTHY Northside has won six of its past eight games. ... North Little Rock, winners of five in a row, is ranked No. 17 in the ESPN top 25 national rankings. ... The Grizzlies are 1-9 against North Little Rock since beating the Charging Wildcats in the 2017 Class 7A state title game.

SEARCY AT NO. 2 JONESBORO

WHERE Don Riggs Hurricane Gymnasium, Jonesboro

RECORDS Searcy 9-8, 1-3 5A-East; Jonesboro 13-3, 4-0 5A-East

COACHES Searcy: Wayne Herren; Jonesboro: Wes Swift

NOTEWORTHY Searcy has dropped four of five games, not to mention its past three 5A-East Conference matchups. ... Jonesboro is 6-0 at home, with its average margin of victory being 25.8 points. ... The Golden Hurricane will play Clinton, Miss., in the 30th Annual Hotbed Classic in New Albany, Miss., on Saturday.

NO. 3 MAGNOLIA AT HAMBURG

WHERE Lion Gymnasium, Hamburg

RECORDS Magnolia 13-0, 4-0 4A-8; Hamburg 2-10, 0-4 4A-8

COACHES Magnolia: Ben Lindsey; Hamburg: Champ Watson

NOTEWORTHY Hamburg first-year Coach Champ Watson has a roster mostly filled with ninth- and 10th-graders. The Lions are 0-6 since Dec. 20. ... The past six games in the series, all Magnolia wins, have been decided by 50, 33, 45, 55, 29 and 41 points. ... A four-game homestand awaits the Panthers after today.

NO. 4 MARION AT GREENE COUNTY TECH

WHERE Eagle Arena, Paragould

RECORDS Marion 14-4, 4-0 5A-East; Greene County Tech 8-6, 2-2 5A-East

COACHES Marion: David Clark; Greene County Tech: Jeff Guiot

NOTEWORTHY Marion guard Jayden Forrest is ranked a 4-star prospect and rated as the No. 31 shooting guard nationally in the Class of 2023 by ESPN. ... The last time Greene County Tech beat Marion was in 2020 -- a 55-53 victory in overtime. ... The Patriots are riding a seven-game winning streak.

NO. 5 LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW AT BENTON

WHERE Panther Arena, Benton

RECORDS Parkview: 12-3, 3-0 5A-Central; Benton 6-6, 0-2 5A-Central

COACHES Parkview: Scotty Thurman; Benton: Dexter Hendrix

NOTEWORTHY Parkview outscored Beebe 44-15 in the second half of its game Tuesday. ... Benton, which is searching for its first victory of 2022, was down by three points with less than five minutes to go against Jacksonville on Tuesday before losing 78-62. ... Three of the next four games are on the road for the Patriots.

NO. 6 BENTONVILLE AT ROGERS

WHERE Mountie Arena, Rogers

RECORDS Bentonville 12-4, 2-1 6A-West; Rogers 5-9, 1-2 6A-West

COACHES Bentonville: Dick Rippee; Rogers: Lamont Frazier

NOTEWORTHY After today's matchup, Bentonville will play its following five games at Tiger Arena. ... Rogers is 2-5 in its past seven games with Bentonville. That stretch included losses in all three games last season. ... Neither team has played since Jan. 11.

LITTLE ROCK HALL AT NO. 7 MAUMELLE

WHERE Hornet Gymnasium, Maumelle

RECORDS Hall 0-9, 0-1 5A-Central; Maumelle 13-2, 2-0 5A-Central

COACHES Hall: Jon Coleman; Maumelle: Michael Shook

NOTEWORTHY Hall is playing for the first time since Dec. 30 when it lost to Charleston at the Coke Classic in Fort Smith. ... The game will be Maumelle's first at Hornet Arena since Nov. 20. ... Colby Garland and Carl Daughtery Jr. combined for 50 points in Maumelle's 77-69 win over Little Rock Christian earlier this week.

LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL AT NO. 9 CONWAY

WHERE Buzz Bolding Arena, Conway

RECORDS Central 8-8, 1-2 6A-Central; Conway 12-4, 2-1 6A-Central

COACHES Central: Brian Ross; Conway: Salty Longing

NOTEWORTHY Central beat Cabot in its previous game Jan. 14, which snapped a five-game losing streak. ... Conway's five-game win streak was stopped Tuesday in a 78-52 loss to top-ranked North Little Rock. ... Since the teams were crowned co-state champions in 2020, the Wampus Cats have lost to Central twice.

NO. 10 FAYETTEVILLE AT SPRINGDALE

WHERE Bulldog Gymnasium, Springdale

RECORDS Fayetteville 11-4, 3-0 6A-West; Springdale 11-4, 2-1 6A-West

COACHES Fayetteville: Brad Stamps; Springdale: Jeremy Price

NOTEWORTHY This is the second of five consecutive road games for Fayetteville, which has won six in a row overall. ... Springdale has lost 4 of 5 in the series. ... Another key matchup looms Tuesday for Springdale when it plays at No. 6 Bentonville.

NOTE

No. 8 Farmington is idle

GIRLS

NO. 7 LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL AT NO. 1 CONWAY

WHERE Buzz Bolding Arena, Conway

RECORDS Central 13-3, 2-1 6A-Central; Conway 16-1, 2-0 6A-Central

COACHES Central: Marlon Williams; Conway: Ashley Hutchcraft

NOTEWORTHY Conway has reeled off 10 straight victories over Central, four of which have been by at least 30 points. ... Chloe Clardy had 27 points in the Lady Wampus Cats' 76-63 win over No. 2 North Little Rock on Tuesday. ... The teams will play again on Feb. 15 at Central's Boone-Fitzpatrick Fieldhouse in Little Rock.

NO. 3 FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE AT NO. 2 NORTH LITTLE ROCK

WHERE Charging Wildcat Arena, North Little Rock

RECORDS Northside 16-0, 3-0 6A-Central; North Little Rock 13-3, 1-1 6A-Central

COACHES Northside: Rickey Smith; North Little Rock: Daryl Fimple

NOTEWORTHY An important game for both, particularly North Little Rock because of its recent loss to No. 1 Conway. The Lady Charging Wildcats' next two games are at Bryant and at Cabot, which have a combined 20-10 record. ... Northside blasted Mount St. Mary 61-26 on Wednesday in a make-up game. ... The Lady Bears have won seven of the past eight meetings.

TUCKERMAN AT NO. 5 MELBOURNE

WHERE Bearkatz Arena, Melbourne

RECORDS Tuckerman 14-9, 4-2 2A-2; Melbourne 18-0, 6-0 2A-2

COACHES Tuckerman: Chad Soden; Melbourne: Eric Teague

NOTEWORTHY Melbourne won at Tuckerman, 55-41, on Dec. 17. ... The ensuing three games for the Lady Bearkatz are at White County Central, at Salem and at Sloan-Hendrix. ... Tuckerman's past two matchups, at Cedar Ridge (Jan. 11) and at Sloan-Hendrix (Jan. 14) were postponed. The Lady Bulldogs' last played on Jan. 5, a 40-35 loss to Valley View in the George Kell Classic at Swifton.

NO. 6 SPRINGDALE HAR-BER AT FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE

WHERE Southside Arena, Fort Smith

RECORDS Har-Ber 11-4, 3-0 6A-West; Southside 6-9, 1-2 6A-West

COACHES Har-Ber: Kimberly Jenkins; Southside: Robert Brunk

NOTEWORTHY Southside hasn't beaten Har-Ber since 2013, when it picked up a 61-55 victory in the Class 7A state tournament. ... The Lady Mavericks already have as many victories this season as they'd collected the previous four seasons combined. ... Har-Ber will play at Fayetteville and at Bentonville in its next two games.

NO. 8 VILONIA AT VAN BUREN

WHERE Clair Bates Arena, Van Buren

RECORDS Vilonia 12-2, 3-0 5A-West; Van Buren 6-9, 1-3 5A-West

COACHES Vilonia: Jeremy Simon; Van Buren: Michael Kinney

NOTEWORTHY Van Buren senior guard Brooklyn Kannady scored her 1,000th-career point in Tuesday's 38-31 victory over Alma and moved into seventh place on the program's all-time scoring list. ... The last time the teams met, nearly a year ago to the date, Vilonia rolled 59-40. ... The Lady Pointers broke a three-game losing streak in the win against Alma.

NO. 9 GREENWOOD AT MOUNTAIN HOME

WHERE Bomber Gymnasium, Mountain Home

RECORDS Greenwood 11-4, 2-0 5A-West; Mountain Home 2-10, 1-3 5A-West

COACHES Greenwood: Clay Reeves; Mountain Home: Dell Leonard

NOTEWORTHY Five of the past six games have resulted in defeats for Mountain Home. ... Three players scored at least 10 points for Greenwood in its 57-52 win over Siloam Springs in its prior game, led by Anna Trusty's 20 points. ... The Lady Bulldogs doubled up the Lady Bombers 70-35 last year.

NO. 10 MARION AT GREENE COUNTY TECH

WHERE Eagle Arena, Paragould

RECORDS Marion 14-5, 4-0 5A-East; Greene County Tech 10-5, 2-2 5A-East

COACHES Marion: Shunda Johnson; Greene County Tech: Matt Dean

NOTEWORTHY The eight-game winning streak by Marion is tied for the longest such run in Class 5A. Little Rock Christian has also won eight in a row. ... Greene County Tech managed to win on the Lady Patriots' floor, 51-46, in 2021 -- the teams' lone game against one another. ... The Lady Eagles have lost just once at their arena this season.

NOTE

No. 4 Farmington is idle