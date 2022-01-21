Report: Number of active virus cases among Arkansas students, district employees rises by thousands

The number of active cases of covid-19 among students and employees in the state's public school districts shot up by thousands to 20,937, according to an Arkansas Department of Health report released today.

In comparison, the total number of active cases reported as recently as Tuesday — the day after a holiday weekend — was 10,124. The total number of active cases reported on Jan. 13 was 12,109, which was the previous record number for schools during the pandemic that began in early 2019.

The Rogers School District had the highest number of active cases in today's report, 872. That was followed by the Bryant School District with 774 cases. The Fort Smith School District had 586 cases; Bentonville, 523; Springdale, 500; Benton, 468, and Little Rock, 463. Springdale is the state's largest district, followed by the Little Rock district.

In all, a total of 239 of the state's 261 public traditional and charter schools had at least five active covid-19 cases. Active cases among students and staff in the state's private elementary and secondary school increased from 608 earlier this week to 960 in today's report. Thirty private schools had more than five cases, with Mount St. Mary Academy in Little Rock topping the list with 35 cases.

In contrast to the elementary and secondary schools, today's report on active cases in the colleges and universities showed only 167 cases, down from 230 cases earlier in the week.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson will hold a news conference at 1:30 p.m. today during which he is expected to discuss the latest information on covid-19.