Conway Bank's 4Q profit dips 10%

Home BancShares Inc. reported Thursday that it experienced a slide in profits in the fourth quarter as net income and earnings per share both dropped by 10%, though the company beat a consensus forecast of Wall Street analysts for the quarter and said it reached record net income and earnings per share for the full year.

In the quarter ending Dec. 31, Home BancShares reported net income of $73.4 million, down 10% from $81.8 million in the previous year. Earnings per share also dropped 10% to 45 cents from 50 cents a year ago.

The 45 cents per share beat Wall Street expectations, which projected 42 cents, according to information from Zacks Investment Research. Banking analysts at Stephens Inc. had forecast earnings per share of 41 cents.

The Conway bank said net income for the full year ended Dec. 31 was $319 million, or $1.94 earnings per share, both records for the company. Net income in 2020 was $214.4 million while earnings per share were $1.30.

"The year 2021 delivered numerous exceptional results for [Home BancShares] including several record setting metrics," Chairman John Allison said in a news release. The company, he said, "is starting out 2022 with a fortress balance sheet and poised to pivot in any direction where opportunities arise."

Perhaps the most pressing issue heading into the new year is how the bank will use the excess liquidity that has built up over the pandemic. Officials told industry analysts on a call Thursday that Home BancShares has about $3.8 billion of cash on hand.

That presents a "huge generational opportunity to deploy excess cash," Allison said, noting that the bank will first move to lock in security investments as interest rates rise and make sure it protects its loan base

Home BancShares has avoided easing underwriting standards to make loans at lower interest rates, and officials said that approach won't change though the bank will be more assertive securing the base. "The challenge is going to be keeping what we've got," Chief Lending Officer Kevin Hester said on the call.

While projections now "might be a little optimistic," Allison said the bank could deploy half of its cash this year in securities investments and to bolster loan activity.

The bank is close to announcing a "national piece of business on the loan side" that would involve buying a loan portfolio in the bank's current footprint, Allison said. "That will be a good kick start to the year," he said.

Home BancShares is on track to close its $919 million acquisition of Happy BancShares Inc. of Texas by the end of March, with officials noting Thursday that the deal is lacking only federal approval. Shareholders of both companies and state regulators have signed off on the acquisition. With Happy in tow, Home BancShares will have total assets of nearly $25 billion.

As that closing nears, Allison said the bank remains active in the mergers-and-acquisitions market. "There's lot of opportunities out there," he said. "We're talking and we're looking."

In the fourth quarter, total loans receivable was $9.84 billion, down from $11.2 billion over the same period a year ago. The company noted its strong asset quality that allowed it to avoid making additional provisions for potential credit losses. Home BancShares' allowance for credit losses was $236.7 million at the end of the year.

Total assets of $18 billion for the quarter was up from $16.4 billion from the same period a year ago. Total deposits reached $14.3 billion, up from $12.7 billion last year.

Net interest income fell to $139 million in the quarter, down from $148 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. For the full year, net interest income was $577.7 million, an increase from $453.3 million in 2020.

Net interest margin decreased to 3.42% from 4% in last year's fourth quarter. For the full year, net interest margin dropped to 3.66% from 4.06% in 2020.

Overall, Allison said the bank has a robust balance sheet and is ready for a productive 2022. "I don't feel bulletproof," he said, "but pretty darn close."

Earlier this week, the company completed a $300 million public offering that it will use to pay debt and for growth capital.

Shares of Home BancShares closed Thursday at $24.04, down 83 cents on a day when the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 300 points.

Home BancShares operates as Centennial Bank with more than 150 branches in Arkansas and Alabama and one in New York City.