Covid slows Razorback gymnastics team

Due to covid protocols within the University of Arkansas gymnastics program, the No. 11 Razorbacks meet at No. 5 LSU has been postponed, the SEC announced Thursday. No makeup date was posted.

Third-year Arkansas Coach Jordyn Wieber said Wednesday both the Razorbacks and Tigers, whose covid issues caused a postponement of their Jan. 14 meet at Missouri, had enough athletes to hold the competition at the Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge. However, Wieber mentioned the Razorbacks did have more members of their roster impacted by the protocols for the third consecutive week.

"It's been an interesting three weeks," Wieber said Wednesday. "I will say that. It's like covid is ... we're not one of those teams where we all got hit at once. It's slowly making its way through the team, which has posed some challenges."

The Razorbacks are scheduled to resume their SEC schedule on Jan. 28 at No. 3 Florida.