D.C. mum on Microsoft's bid for Activision

When Google announced in 2019 that it would acquire Fitbit for $2 billion, lawmakers didn't hide their frustration.

"By attempting this deal at this moment, Google is signaling that it will continue to flex and expand its power despite this immense scrutiny," Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., chairman of the House Judiciary antitrust subcommittee, said in a statement the same day the deal was announced.

But more than 24 hours after Microsoft announced its plans to purchase Activision for nearly $70 billion, trust-busters in Congress were uncharacteristically quiet.

The silence underscores how Microsoft has carved out a distinct reputation among policymakers, distancing itself from the political scrutiny embroiling its top competitors in Washington.

As Apple, Facebook, Amazon and Google were marshaling their Washington resources to beat back competition legislation up for debate on Capitol Hill this week, Microsoft announced one of the largest acquisitions in the history of the tech industry. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

The company had apparently deputized its reputation with lawmakers to assure them about the deal. Rep. Ken Buck, Colo., the top Republican on the House Judiciary antitrust subcommittee who has supported legislation aimed at major tech companies, told The Post that he received "encouraging" assurances about how the company would ensure competition in gaming.

Two decades after fighting its own antitrust battles in Washington, Microsoft has emerged as a sophisticated and experienced Washington operator, positioning itself as a willing participant in regulation and developing relationships that engender rare trust.

As other tech giants have been embroiled in antitrust investigations, privacy scandals and scrutiny of their labor practices, Microsoft has quietly built its reach across the tech industry. The Activision deal is just the latest in the string of multibillion-dollar acquisitions that have allowed it to push into gaming, computer programming and the cloud. It is valued higher than Google parent Alphabet, Amazon and Facebook, lagging behind only Apple.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who has called for the breakup of large tech companies, said Wednesday that antitrust officials should scrutinize "any multibillion-dollar merger."

"I have real concerns about how Microsoft's proposed acquisition will affect workers given that concentrated corporate power can exacerbate unfair labor practices, including those reported against Activision," she said in a statement. "A few giant corporations already dominate the gaming industry, and this deal raises questions about a level playing field for entrepreneurs and small publishers to compete."

Microsoft, like other tech titans, is a major lobbying spender in Washington. But industry officials say the company has been more effective than its peers because of its long-running relationships and has a protracted legacy because of its early policy battles.

"Microsoft's D.C. office is a generation older than most tech companies," said Nu Wexler, who previously worked in policy communications for Twitter, Google and Facebook in Washington. "They've had time to build relationships on Capitol Hill while people were hiring and setting up PACs."

At the center of those relationships is Microsoft President Brad Smith, the company's most visible envoy to Washington. Smith, who joined the company in 1990s and played a key role in its antitrust battles, has testified on Capitol Hill multiple times, including at least four times in 2021. Cicilline thanked him last year for "his assistance" during the course of lawmakers' investigation into other large tech companies.

There are also fewer political rewards to gain from attacking Microsoft, because of its reputation as a staid enterprise tech business. The company does not necessarily generate the same headlines as social media, smartphones or e-commerce, according to Harry First, co-director of Competition, Innovation and Information Law program at New York University.

"I think that Steve Jobs did such a great PR job making them so uncool that no one has bothered to worry about them," said First, referring to a series of ads that Apple ran portraying the PC as a frumpy businessman in a suit and tie.

Information for this article was contributed by Cristiano Lima of The Washington Post.