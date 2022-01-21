E-commerce chief to exit Walmart post

Another Walmart Inc. top executive is leaving the company as its fiscal year draws to a close.

Casey Carl, chief e-commerce officer for Walmart U.S., will leave at the end of February, a memo to employees said.

Carl took over the position after Marc Lore, who was credited with ramping up Walmart's U.S. e-commerce division, stepped down almost exactly one year ago.

John Furner, chief executive officer of Walmart U.S., said in the memo that Carl helped grow the company's e-commerce business.

"Casey has been a passionate advocate for our sellers," Furner said. Carl's work "has led to strong growth in our third-party marketplace and our Walmart Fulfillment Services."

Tom Ward, senior vice president of last-mile delivery for the U.S. division, will be promoted to Carl's post starting Feb. 1, Furner said.

Walmart announced on Jan. 15 that Chief Customer Officer Janey Whiteside will leave in March and Chief Merchandising Officer Scott McCall is retiring.

Walmart typically sees executive changes near the end of its fiscal year on Jan. 31.