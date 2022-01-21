Eulogies of time

Time is one of the most prominent subjects of popular quotes. From the Bible to Shakespeare to our founders to all manner of authors, poets, philosophers, comedians and pundits, the volume of proverbs, maxims and cliches about time is immeasurable and overwhelming.

There really isn't enough time to read everything everybody has ever sagely said about time.

It's also a subject of perpetual significance and universal concern. We each have only our own time, and a finite (but indeterminate) supply of it, which is neither replenishable nor renewable. None of us knows the size of our personal hourglass, or the speed at which the diminishing sand streams within.

Time is immutable, too. And while we can't change time, what we can do and have done is discover more and more ways to mark it.

A common observation is that life, ultimately, is time denoted by the dash between a tombstone's dates: the time of our birth, the time of our death (both earthly boundaries beyond our choice and control).

It can be more than a little humbling to anticipate that the grand sum of all we are and were, and all we do or did, will eventually be represented in epitaph shorthand by that tiny little hyphen.

In that regard life is also a stopwatch, a countdown. Time has made each of us "his numbering clock" (as the Bard said), and today's technology tracks those numbers like never before.

I just noticed, for example, as I ended a phone call with my daughter, that the duration was 1:37. Every time I hang up on a smartphone call, it flashes the amount of time I just spent on that conversation.

My smartphone also tells me how much time I spent looking at its screen each day, and whether that measure is more or less than the day before. It can also tell me my screen time for the week.

Many apps on my smartphone or smartwatch can also provide me with an abundance of time-activity analyses. How many hours I've listened to an audiobook, and how many more to go. How long in minutes my bike ride was. What the weather forecast is for the next hour, day or week.

How long a drive to a destination will take (and how much time is left while I'm on the way). How long ago since a social media post was made, or a news story published, or comments made on either.

When the last change or revision was made to cloud documents, files or folders. When a photograph was taken, or how long a video runs.

Time is the stuff life is made of (B. Franklin), and we can compute that ingredient to a previously unimaginable degree.

Whether that's a blessing, a curse, or a jumbled concoction of both depends on what we do with our increased knowledge. Time is simultaneously a free and priceless commodity, and while it is spent in the same regimented fashion by everybody, what it buys each of us varies enormously.

With so many measures so readily at our attention, each divided snippet of time can also be afforded its own eulogy--a remembrance and reflection of the time passed.

In a short conversation, did our words do the other person good? Did we learn something valuable from our reading time? Did we improve our health in that exercise session?

Since all of life is a function of time, and we now have the greatest capacity to manage it, the tragedy of squandered or wasted time in terms of unfulfilled life opportunities weighs heavier.

Few moments spur mortal contemplation better than time spent at a funeral, when we're reminded of our common fate. At the recent service for a longtime friend and professional colleague, Jerry "Dud" Bassett, his son Tanner told a story of going through his father's stuff and coming across a small folded note in his wallet.

The paper was titled "The True Gentleman," and he read it aloud:

"The True Gentleman is the man whose conduct proceeds from good will and an acute sense of propriety, and whose self-control is equal to all emergencies; who does not make the poor man conscious of his poverty, the obscure man of his obscurity, or any man of his inferiority or deformity; who is himself humbled if necessity compels him to humble another; who does not flatter wealth, cringe before power, or boast of his own possessions or achievements; who speaks with frankness but always with sincerity and sympathy; whose deed follows his word; who thinks of the rights and feelings of others, rather than his own; and who appears well in any company, a man with whom honor is sacred and virtue safe."

Members of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity will recognize those words as the creed they memorized as pledges. It was written long before the fraternity's adoption of it by author John W. Wayland, reportedly as part of a Baltimore Sun contest.

Its message for men everywhere is both timeless and timely.

Hearing it gave me pause for thought; perhaps reading it will do the same for others.

Dana D. Kelley is a freelance writer from Jonesboro.