Fayetteville offering $100 to get people fully vaccinated

FAYETTEVILLE -- The city has opened its program rewarding people who get fully vaccinated against covid-19 with $100, according to a news release.

Anyone who lives or works in the city is eligible. Those who get fully vaccinated by March 18 can receive the cash. Fully vaccinated means two shots of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The program doesn't cover booster shots.

Applicants who live in the city must provide proof of residency, such as a driver's license or utility bill, a copy of their vaccination card and contact information. Parents or guardians can provide the information for children who reside or go to school in the city.

People who work in the city but live elsewhere need to provide proof of employment, such as a pay stub, invoice or tax form 1099, along with their vaccination card and contact information.

The last day to apply is April 1. Payment will be given in cash. Applicants will be notified once they are approved. Cash must be picked up in person by April 8 at City Hall, 113 W. Mountain St.

Applications can be made online at http://fayetteville-ar.gov/vaccine. A kiosk also is set up at City Hall for those who need help with the online submission.

The city previously had such a program from August to October. It provided $100 to 1,631 people who got fully vaccinated.

As of Thursday, nearly 55% of 227,307 Washington County residents at least 5 years old were fully vaccinated. Another 13% were partially immunized.

There were 166 patients with covid-19 admitted to hospitals in Benton and Washington counties on Thursday, according to the Northwest Arkansas Council. Health officials say most of those patients were unvaccinated. The all-time record for local hospitalizations is 173, set on Aug. 11.