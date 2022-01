FAQ

Classic Arkansas Cooking

WHAT -- Three separate five-hour, hands-on workshops with author Kat Robinson on Arkansas cooking, specifically how to cook fried chicken, biscuits, potatoes and gravy, squash casserole and lemon chess pie

WHEN -- Feb. 13, 19 or 20

WHERE -- Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow, 515 Spring St. in Eureka Springs or via Zoom

COST -- $100 per session

INFO -- www.writerscolony.org/events