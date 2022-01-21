Fort Smith commission anticipates about $1 million collected in sales tax revenue for 2021

FORT SMITH -- The city's 3% lodging tax revenue came in high at the end of the year, with Fort Smith Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Tim Jacobsen anticipating overall revenue to be higher than it was before the pandemic.

Jacobsen told the Advertising and Promotions Commission on Wednesday it collected $83,000 in November 2021, compared to $53,000 in 2020 and $72,000 in 2019. He said overall collection for 2021 is roughly $898,000 and could total more than $1 million once December is included.

Jacobsen said reserve money has nearly doubled, with a total of $804,683. He said a portion of the money will be used for more advertising and sales this year compared to 2021, but the commission also should be aware of the potential covid impact.

"Our goal was to try to get through the end of the year where we can efficiently spend our revenues, try to be conservative on things that we didn't have to. So we did very well in my opinion in doing that and identifying and preparing for this upcoming year. We're going to have a much better idea of where to spend our money," he said.

Jacobsen noted a couple of reasons why the reserve funds were so high is because the commission didn't donate as much toward grant programs in 2021 and the bureau ran with one less staff member, a position they intend to fill this year. He said if things continue as they have been, commission revenue will continue to do well in 2022.

"I really appreciate your financial stability in a tough time," said Robyn Dawson, commission member and city director.