Community briefs: Fraternity moves Valentine gala to April; PB parks forum scheduled for Feb. 10

Fraternity moves Valentine gala to April

The Delta Sigma Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. and the Southeast Arkansas Jewel Foundation (SEAJF) postponed the annual Valentine Scholarship Fundraiser gala due to the current covid numbers, a spokesman said.

The gala was planned for Feb. 11 but will now be held at 7:06 p.m. April 8 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

The community is invited to attend. The colors will be all black with a touch of gold. This fundraiser will include a catered meal by First Class Catering/James Rice and dancing, according to a news release. Organizers will follow guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Although the date changed, the ticket prices will remain the same: individual tickets are $40 each or a table of 10 for $400. Donations to the SEAJF are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law. Checks should be payable to the Southeast Arkansas Jewel Foundation, a 501 (c)(3) organization, or Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., P.O. Box 3159, Pine Bluff, AR 71611. Details: Gregory Murray at (870) 550-4281.

PB parks forum scheduled for Feb. 10

The Pine Bluff Parks and Recreation Department will host a listening forum at 6 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

The community is invited to share their ideas for improving city parks, facilities, and recreational programs, including youth programs to help reduce crime. Covid-19 safeguards will be implemented, according to a news release.