Getting it straight

Arkansas State Police Director Bill Bryant told lawmakers Tuesday that four Arkansas state police troopers were shot at over a six-month period in 2021, and that's the highest level since he's been director of the Arkansas state police for seven years. An article Wednesday incorrectly described what happened to the troopers.





Loretta Hendrix is one of four people who have announced plans to run for mayor of Little Rock later this year. A headline in Thursday’s edition misstated the number of people who have announced plans to seek the position.



