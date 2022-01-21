DEAR HELOISE: Besides checking your batteries in your smoke alarms and your carbon monoxide devices, you also should pick up your handheld fire extinguisher and give it a vigorous shaking. This keeps the fire suppressant suspended so it's more effective and doesn't settle at the bottom.

-- Neil G., Belgrade, Maine

DEAR READER: Some fire extinguishers don't have an expiration date stamped on them, but most manufacturers use a five- to 15-year recommendation for replacement of a fire extinguisher. You should check the pressure gauge monthly, and if you are in doubt, have a pro or someone at the fire station take a look at it. Make sure the nozzle or hose is not cracked. Is the handle wobbly? That's not good. Make sure the blocking pin on the handle is not missing, and keep the maintenance of your extinguisher up to date. You never know when it will be needed.

DEAR HELOISE: We live in Vermont and have a wood-burning stove. I am an early riser, so I'm the designated fire starter. The handfuls of paper and kindling were messy and time-consuming, so I now prepare "fire starting bags." I save all small paper bags instead of throwing them away. I fill the bags with wood scraps, crushed waste paper and cardboard. One of these bags is a great way to get the fire going on a cold winter morning and puts some waste materials to good use.

-- Elaine N., Hubbardton, Vt.

DEAR HELOISE: We just got new hardwood floors and they're beautiful. I'd like to keep them that way. Any hints for maintaining a nice wooden floor?

-- Tammy H., Purcell, Okla.

DEAR READER: Here are some valuable hints to keep those floors looking like new:

• If you use throw rugs on your wooden floors, use a good pad underneath that won't stain the floor. It'll protect the floor and help your rug last longer.

• Use floor protectors under the legs of furniture and don't slide furniture. Pick up the piece to move it.

• During the winter months you might consider using a humidifier in your room to help minimize wood shrinkage and movement.

• Be very careful with high heels and sports shoes that have cleats. They can dent your wooden floor.

• If water or other liquids spill on your floor, mop it up immediately as it can cause the boards to curl up at the outer edges.

DEAR HELOISE: My wife recently was discharged from the hospital after a two-week stay. We nearly lost her, but due to the care and training of the doctors and nurses, she pulled through. I can't even begin to tell you how grateful we are that my wife and the mother of our four children is still here to celebrate life with us. As a way to say thank you, I sent a box of chocolates to the doctor's office and ordered five pizzas sent to the staff on the floor where she stayed. It was just a small way of saying thank you to these hardworking folks who are all too seldom acknowledged for their service.

-- Sheldon M., Sacramento, Calif.

