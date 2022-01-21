



Happy birthday (Jan. 21): Your intuition feeds you a constant flow of legitimate information, sometimes coming in a strange and figurative form, and yet your feelings about things have their own trustworthy logic. You'll meet and impress powerful people who can help you achieve your aims.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): A social courtesy or deadline is causing you a measure of distress. Breathe and get to work. The task isn't as difficult or as time consuming as it seems.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): The balancing act is between openness and vigilance. As it is with tightrope walkers, special tools, like the right shoes and a flexible horizontal rod, can help you maintain the equilibrium.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Creativity trumps pricey dining/entertainment every time. You have excellent ideas about how to whip up some inexpensive fun. Now all you need is the courage to follow through.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Take notice of what you feel. It may help to realize that the feeling is physical and lives somewhere in your body. Paying attention to emotions enhances health and puts you in contact with deeper intuition.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Quiet is precious. Enough of it pooled in one place becomes an ecosystem to attract things such as tranquility, inner peace and wisdom. Build barriers to ward off intrusions and protect the sanctity of this reserve.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Consider that your self-imposed limits might be far more stringent than any laid out in the rules of the game or by society at large. Does your strictness help matters or are you making things unnecessarily difficult on yourself?

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): No denying it: It's easier to have fun around certain people, and those are the ones who usually have people around them. So, in some subtle way you'll have competition, which keeps things interesting.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You'll connect with friends. Loved ones will do the same. Since you have different friends, there's a certain amount of trust extended here, and it's faith well-invested.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You're throwing a form of tantrum right now -- a silent, internal and complex rebellion against something you've requested of yourself. It's a chance to work on the parent-child dynamic within.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Think about your desired outcome, write about it and envision it. It's too early to ask for it now, but in time you will see the path to getting what you want.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Money isn't all-important, but it will be pretty hard to do the things on your list without it. Avoid judgments and attitudes that distance you from wealth. Be happy for the success of others, knowing yours is coming.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Conforming is appropriate at some stage of the game, but you're far past it. All that time spent trying to fit in and it turns out you're magnificent precisely because of the ways you are different from the others.

LUNAR TWIST

Kurt Vonnegut said, “Everything is nothing with a twist.” Two such twists happen today as the moon favorably angles Uranus, then Venus to stir up some magic in the love department. For those who’ve been needing a lucky break, this is a small glint of magic to encourage you forward.

WEEKEND LOVE FORECAST

ARIES: All you need to do to get out of a pinch is tell the truth.

COUPLE OF THE WEEKEND: Virgo and Aquarius are this weekend’s supernatural match. For the next two days, these two will enjoy a side of psychic connection with their already strong attraction. Not only do they sense each other’s thoughts and feelings, they take them on with a sense of loyalty and curiosity. Therefore, maintaining a positive frame of mind will be among the kindest things they can do for each other.



