• Jamall Bowman, a Democratic congressman from New York, was arrested while participating in a voting-rights protest near the U.S. Capitol, a day after Senate Republicans rejected an attempt by Democrats to change the chamber's rules in order to pass federal voting rights legislation.

• Rothwell Simmons, 24, accused of choking one hospital worker unconscious and trying to snap another's neck during a rampage at an emergency room in Wilmington, N.C., told a judge "I don't know what the hell got into me" as he was arraigned on two attempted murder counts.

• Ken Paxton, Texas' Republican attorney general who has challenged the Biden administration's efforts to mandate coronavirus vaccinations and who attended a weekend rally for former President Donald Trump, is working from home after testing positive for covid-19.

• Jose Cruz, 31, an Oklahoma City Democrat, resigned his seat in the Oklahoma House and apologized for what he described as "poor judgment and acting inappropriately" at a New Year's Eve gathering, saying his conduct, which he didn't detail, "did not reflect my values and beliefs."

• Lea Gonzalez, a Miami-Dade police spokeswoman, said police officers escorted a woman in her 40s off an American Airlines jet that had turned around about an hour into a flight to London when the passenger became disruptive and refused to wear a mask.

• Latasha Hicks, 46, of St. James, La., faces up to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to vehicular homicide and her third driving-while-intoxicated offense for crossing the centerline of a highway and striking a pickup head-on, killing its driver.

• Brandy McKay, 42, of Cape Girardeau, Mo., a supplier of durable medical equipment who pleaded guilty to Medicaid and Medicare fraud after paying kickbacks to providers who never examined patients, was sentenced to three years in prison and ordered to pay $7.5 million in restitution.

• Samuel Baptiste, 29, a South Florida man convicted of posting bomb-making instructions on the internet for people who he believed were Islamic terrorists, was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

• Kryzysztof Moczulski, a spokesman for Poland's LOT Airlines, said one if its Boeing 787 Dreamliners en route to the Dominican Republic turned around shortly after takeoff and safely landed in Warsaw after the plane was struck by lightning.