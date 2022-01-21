Jan. 6 panel asks Ivanka Trump for meeting

WASHINGTON -- The House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection is asking Ivanka Trump, daughter of former President Donald Trump, to voluntarily cooperate as lawmakers make their first public attempt to arrange an interview with a Trump family member.

The request from the committee chairman, Rep. Bennie G. Thompson, D-Miss., sent Thursday seeks a meeting in February with Ivanka Trump, a White House adviser to her father.

In the letter, Thompson said Ivanka Trump was in direct contact with her father during key moments on Jan. 6, 2021, when Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in an effort to halt the congressional certification of Joe Biden's presidential win.

The riot occurred after a rally near the White House where Donald Trump had urged his supporters to "fight like hell" as Congress convened to certify the 2020 election results.

The committee says it wants to discuss what Ivanka Trump knew about her father's efforts, including a telephone call members say she witnessed that was intended to pressure then-Vice President Mike Pence to reject those results, as well as concerns she may have heard from Pence's staff, members of Congress and the White House counsel's office about those efforts.

"Ivanka Trump just learned that the January 6 Committee issued a public letter asking her to appear," her spokesperson said. "As the Committee already knows, Ivanka did not speak at the January 6 rally."













The committee cited testimony that Ivanka Trump implored her father to quell the violence by his supporters, and investigators want to ask about her actions while the insurrection was underway.

"Testimony obtained by the Committee indicates that members of the White House staff requested your assistance on multiple occasions to intervene in an attempt to persuade President Trump to address the ongoing lawlessness and violence on Capitol Hill," Thompson wrote.

The letter is the committee's first attempt to seek information from inside the Trump family.

The committee is narrowing in on three requests to Ivanka Trump, starting with a conversation alleged to have taken place between Donald Trump and Pence on the morning of the attack. The committee said Keith Kellogg, who was Pence's national security adviser, was also in the room and testified to investigators that Trump questioned whether Pence had the courage to delay the congressional counting of the electoral votes.

The committee asked Kellogg: "It's been reported that the President said to the Vice President ..., 'you don't have the courage to make a hard decision.' And maybe not not those exact words but something like that. Do you remember anything like that?"

"Words -- and I don't remember exactly either, but something like that, yeah," Kellogg responded, according to the letter. "Being like, 'you're not tough enough to make the call.'"

According to Kellogg, Ivanka Trump turned to him at the close of the call and said, "Mike Pence is a good man."

[DOCUMENT: Read the letter sent to Ivanka Trump » arkansasonline.com/121jan6letter/]

Similar specific references occurred at other points in the letter, such as when Ivanka Trump is asked to discuss any other conversations she witnessed or participated in regarding Trump's plan to obstruct or impede the electoral certification.

"For example, the Committee has information suggesting that President Trump's White House Counsel may have concluded that the actions President Trump directed Vice President Pence to take would violate the Constitution or would be otherwise illegal," according to Thompson's letter.

In his letter, Thompson also outlines the committee's interest in discussions that happened "inside the White House and with the President before and after his 2:24 p.m. tweet" that slammed Pence for not having "the courage" to block the electoral vote.

Testimony from Kellogg indicates that Ivanka Trump agreed to speak to the president to persuade him to act to quell the violence but that she "had to make multiple efforts to persuade Trump to act," the letter says.

"He didn't say yes to Mark Meadows or Kayleigh McEnany or Keith Kellogg, but he might say yes to his daughter?," the committee asked Kellogg, according to Thompson's letter.

"Exactly right," Kellogg replied.

"And so presumably, the first time she [Ivanka Trump] went in, it wasn't sufficient or she wouldn't have had to go back at least one more time, I assume. Is that correct," the committee asked Kellogg in a follow up question.

"Well, yes, ma'am. I think she went back there because Ivanka can be pretty tenacious," Kellogg replied.

NEWS CONFERENCE REJECTED

Thompson writes that the committee is "particularly interested" in answering the question of why White House staff didn't "simply ask the President to walk to the briefing room and appear on live television -- to ask the crowd to leave the Capitol?"

In his testimony, Kellogg answered that he "very strongly recommended" against asking Trump to do so because "press conferences tend to get out of control, and you want to control the message."

"Apparently, certain White House staff believed that a live unscripted press appearance by the President in the midst of the Capitol Hill violence could have made the situation worse," the committee concluded from Kellogg's testimony.

The Constitution makes clear that a vice president's role is largely ceremonial in the certification process, and Pence had issued a statement before the congressional session that laid out his conclusion that a vice president could not claim "unilateral authority" to reject states' electoral votes.

"You were present in the Oval Office and observed at least one side of that telephone conversation," the letter to Ivanka Trump said, adding that the committee "wishes to discuss the part of the conversation you observed" between the then-president and Pence.

The letter also mentioned a message, in the days before the scheduled vote certification on Jan. 6, 2021, between an unidentified member of the House Freedom Caucus to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows with an explicit warning: "If POTUS allows this to occur ... we're driving a stake in the heart of the federal republic." POTUS is an abbreviation for president of the United States.

The committee says it has interviewed nearly 400 people and issued dozens of subpoenas as it prepares a report set for release before the November elections.

Still, the committee has run into roadblocks from some of Trump's allies, including former adviser Steve Bannon and Meadows, who have refused to fully cooperate. Their resistance has led the committee to file charges of contempt of Congress.

While the committee has considered subpoenaing fellow lawmakers, that would be an extraordinary move and could run up against legal and political challenges.

The committee says the trove of material it has collected -- 35,000 pages of records so far, including texts, emails and phone records from people close to Trump -- is fleshing out critical details of the worst attack on the Capitol in two centuries.

The next phase of the investigation will include a series of public hearings in the coming months.

Information for this article was contributed by Jill Colvin, Farnoush Amiri and Darlene Superville of The Associated Press and by Tom Hamburger of The Washington Post.