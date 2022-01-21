Knott tosses hat in ring for Ward 1 position





Pine Bluff native David Knott, 52, announced his candidacy for the Ward 1 seat on the Pine Bluff City Council.

"I am a graduate of Dollarway High School and attended the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff," said Knott in a news release. "I retired after 31 years of service with the Arkansas Department of Corrections where I attained the rank of major before retiring. I'm a member of Pine Hill Baptist Church and helping the youth and my community has always been my passion."

Knott said he knows firsthand how crime and incarceration impacts the community.

"I have seen the decline of the youth in this city. I will work with local law enforcement, local government and strive to decrease crime with our youth," he said.

While working for the Department of Corrections, Knott was a coordinator regarding gangs and emergency preparedness, and he was a drug enforcement officer.

"There are many ways to invoke change within the community, but reducing crime is a major factor," he said.

Knott said he believes crime can be decreased by developing youths and educating them about opportunities other than a life associated with activities such as drugs and gangs. This would eliminate conditions that produce criminal activity, he said.

"I consider youth development a personal calling. I started coaching at the age of 14 by coaching the Sigma's (Phi Beta Sigma Chapter) of the Continental Tee-ball League. I also coached in the International Little League of Pine Bluff," he said.

Knott said he cares about the youths and knows what can happen to children who don't have fathers or male role models actively participating in their lives.

"I have attended numerous meetings focused on what changes can be done for and with the youth of this city. However, I am not interested in what is good for me but my concentration is centered around what is in the best interest of the youth of Pine Bluff," Knott said. "I am pleased to announce my candidacy for first ward alderman. My campaign will focus on education and youth development because I believe that our children are our future."





David Knott





