Let's Eat: Urban winery brings big city concept to Northwest Arkansas

Wineries have long been associated with sprawling vineyards and massive cellars lined with barrels.

But one recent phenomenon eschews the traditional rural setting to bring quality grapes and winemaking into the heart of the city.

The urban winery is still a relatively new concept, but it is catching on in some major cities like Austin and Portland, according to Cassidy Ginger.

Ginger owns and operates Urban Cellar Winery in Fayetteville, which landed the concept in Northwest Arkansas when it opened in December.

The winery is the only one of its kind in the region, Ginger says.

She bought the winery at 2901 E. Zion Road, previously called Blended Barrel, last year and has since reestablished the business with a tasting bar, an event space and even a custom label-making service.

For Ginger, a Fayetteville native, visiting an urban winery like Urban Cellar is a wholly unique way to experience the drink.

Instead of serving up grapes grown at a vineyard on site, Urban Cellar sources fruit from around the world, allowing it to offer a wider variety of wines. Once the grapes arrive, the wine is made in house.

"Think microbrewery, but with wine," Ginger says.

It also allows people to get the experience of handcrafting their own wine.

Winemaking sessions are offered, during which guests are walked through the process with the goal of getting to eventually take home their own product.

"My whole concept is based around letting people experience wine their way," says Ginger. "I want my winery to not just be a place where people buy wine, but be a place where people can be involved in the process of making it together with family and friends, make memories and take the bottle home to enjoy it some more. It's the gift that keeps on giving."

Both sommeliers and wine novices can enjoy the sessions, Ginger says.

In addition to being available for private events, Urban Cellar serves customers at its tasting bar Wednesday and Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 4 to 9 p.m.

Leverett Lounge

Leverett Lounge recently released its new menu.

Co-owners Reese Roberts and Corey McCain took over the Fayetteville restaurant in October. With the seasonal shift, they have added some new entrees, expanded the drink options and kept a few of the classics.

The OH! Blackberry Jam-B-Lam is one noteworthy new item, according to Roberts. She describes it as "Chef Corey's twist on a traditional French dish (pork rillette) but infused with smokey mezcal and served with a blackberry jalapeno jam, pickled jalapeno and onion and deep fried pita bread."

Roberts says her personal favorite, "a creamy mushroom risotto with shaved cured egg yolk on top," is perfect for the winter weather. It's called the Oscar Wilde.

"The fan favorite seems to be the Keep on Burrata Me Baby, warm burrata nestled in a bowl of tomato confit and herb chimichurri served with warm baguette," Roberts says.

The winter margarita Rosa's Cantina is among the most popular of some exciting new tequila drinks, Roberts says. It features Cimarron Reposado, dry orange curaçao, fresh lime juice, rosemary syrup and coconut cream finished with rosewater spritz.

Non-alcoholic drinks are also a highlight on the refreshed menu.

"I find it is hard to find mocktails out and about that aren't overly sweet. These items were made with the intent to be satiating to drinkers' palates without the alcohol," Roberts says. "We also have some hot drink options on the menu, which is new."

In addition to its open seating, the restaurant is now taking reservations for parties of any size.

Others changes over the next year will likely be minimal, Roberts says. "We have a few daydreams about small changes to the restaurant, hours and menu but plan to keep any adjustments intentional and hope to never hinder the magic of Leverett Lounge."

Has a restaurant recently opened or closed near you? Does your favorite spot have a new menu? Let us know. Email us at gmoore@nwaonline.com.