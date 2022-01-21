Actions speak loudly

President Joe Biden was a U.S. senator for 36 years, and as vice president, presided over the Senate for an additional eight years. He was a private citizen for four years before being elected president of this country.

In all of those nearly five decades, he was never a big supporter of ending the Senate rule called the filibuster. When his party was in the minority, he voted to use the filibuster to end legislation the Democrat Party opposed.

Now, as a newly elected lame-duck president, good old Joe Biden wants to meddle in the affairs of a closely divided legislative branch of government. He does this the best way he knows: by implying that fellow Democrats Sen. Joe Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema are racists because they will not vote to kill the filibuster.

Apparently, the president is also a racist because he reportedly chose the vice president on the basis of her skin color. This was a blatant act of racism. And yet 81 million Americans voted for him because or in spite of this obvious racism.

It seems Black Lives Matter is correct: America is a racist country, and this is confirmed by Joe Biden's actions.

JOSEPH GRAHAM BARSOCCHI

Sherwood

On voting standards

Will someone please remind the Republican senators and the radio talk jocks that the U.S. fought a Civil War that severely limits their beloved states' rights?

People today think of themselves as Americans first, who happen to live in their home city in what happens to be, for us, Arkansas. People move.

Our military members and new residents transferred by their corporate employers shouldn't have to deal with a bunch of headaches to vote in their new homes. If left to themselves, Republicans in some of the states that think the Democrats stole the presidency will impose residency requirements and require new residents to register six or 12 months before an election. (By the way, folks, if the Democrats really had cheated, they would have gotten rid of Republican senators, members of the House of Representatives, and governors.)

If we must have voter ID, then any form of ID should do that has the person's photo on it. Are you going to deny a bedridden 90-year-old great-great-grandmother the right to vote because her driver's license is 20 years old when a great-granddaughter calls to request a ballot for her granny? Hell, voter ID is stupid in early voting when the ladies running the early voting have known some people 20 to 40 years.

More important than any national voter standards is the need for a national standard to get more third and fourth parties and ballot proposals on city and state ballots. Libertarians, the Green Party and others shouldn't have to gather signatures to be on the ballot. Just let candidates pay a reasonable fee, $100 or less, to run for governor. State officials don't have reason to block the people from having a choice, even if the candidate has a one in a million chance of winning.

National standards on voting days and deadlines to register as a candidate are also needed. Registering six months ahead of a March primary is crazy. The March primary is too early and crazy too.

KEITH WEBER

Jacksonville

A wave and a smile

I guess I have a different take on all this "entering the portal" stuff. If those kids don't want to be Razorbacks, then we don't need them. Let's be gracious and send them on their way with a wave and a smile.

PATTIE SHINN

Huntsville

To help the homeless

The city of Fort Smith is in a discussion concerning the homeless men, women and children who live in our community. The discussion concerns a facility that has been proposed to house and take care of them. It would include non-congregate housing, and a day room which would include services to help move them from homelessness to independence.

Those who oppose this worry about things they envision the homeless might bring to their neighborhoods even though they live a distance away. Somehow they think these homeless will walk to their neighborhood and commit crimes. In 2021, a Times-Record article named Fort Smith the fifth safest city in the state. I think helping the homeless would make us a safer city. It was said so beautifully in "It's a Wonderful Life": George Bailey told Mr. Potter, "Giving them a home ... doesn't it make them better customers and citizens?"

Most homeless are male and make up 70 percent of the homeless. Veterans make up about 12 percent of this group. One in five of those homeless in Arkansas are children. Many women and children are homeless because of domestic violence, including rape and incest. It is estimated that 33 percent of the homeless battle mental illness which leads to drug abuse. Almost 40 percent of homeless in the United States are under 18 years of age.

An estimated 17 percent of all crimes in this country are committed by teenagers (www.justice.gov). I wonder if those opposed to a homeless facility near Towson Avenue should also be concerned about facilities that teenagers use near them.

If you are one of those who are opposed to getting close to the downtrodden and will be in church this Sunday, read your Bible. Who did the guy you are in church for hang out with? I think if he would appear in Fort Smith today, you would find him with our homeless, wherever that might be. You may not recognize him as his clothes are tattered; he is looking for his next meal and has no money. He also hangs out with a few other guys that look like him.

"Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you do for me."

MIKE ELSKEN

Fort Smith

The story wasn't true

Nancy Conley wrote about the viral news story claiming that Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch refused to mask up in the presence of Justice Sonia Sotomayor. I suspect Conley penned her letter before the justices jointly debunked the story as untrue.

Just goes to show that the aphorism attributed to Mark Twain was right: "If you don't read the newspaper, you're uninformed. If you do, you're misinformed." However, in the temporary vindication of newspapers, this story originated from NPR.

WILL COHEN

North Little Rock