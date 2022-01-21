LIVE! in NWA: Headliner changes for OzMoMu

The Ghost of Paul Revere has canceled their appearance as headliner at the Ozark Mountain Music Festival, today through Sunday at the Basin Park Hotel in Eureka Springs, due to illness in the band. Taking their 10 p.m. Saturday time slot will be the Ozark Mountain Allstar Jam hosted by Sprungbilly and including elite musicians from Sprungbilly, Red Oak Ruse, Racheal Ammons & Opal Agafia and the Sweet Nothings, among them Alex Hawf, Michael Hopper, Sebastian Bordeaux and Elijah Brinson. All access weekend passes are $70. (877) 643-4972; ozarkmountainmusicfestival.com.

ELSEWHERE

Git in the Truck plays Jan. 21; and Jeff Fox plays Jan. 25 at JJ's, 12 Cunningham Corner in Bella Vista. 802-6455. jjsgrill.com/jjsbellavista.

Whiskey Mash performs at 9 p.m. followed by a late night jam Jan. 21; and Black Mountain Fever plays at 9 p.m. followed by a midnight jam Jan. 22 at Chelsea's Cafe, 10 Mountain St. in Eureka Springs. Free. 253-8231; chelseascafeeureka.com.

• The Hawf Brothers play at 7 p.m. Jan. 21; and Brick Fields performs at 7 p.m. Jan. 22 at Wanderoo Lodge & Bar, 216 W. Van Buren in Eureka Springs. 363-6755; facebook.com/wanderoolodge.

The Cole Birmingham Band plays at 8 p.m. Jan. 21; and David Baxter Band plays at 8 p.m. Jan. 22 at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse, 3980 W. Wedington Drive in Fayetteville. 856-6382; facebook.com/sixtwelvecoffeehouseandbar.

Uncrowned Kings play happy hour at 6 p.m. Jan. 21 ($8); Pecos & The Rooftops play with the Band Laredo at 9:30 p.m. Jan. 21 ($20-$25) at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

• RC & The Ambers perform with Kyle Nix and the 38's and special guest Lance Roark at 7 p.m. Jan. 22 ($12-$15) at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith. 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.

TICKETS

• Tickets ranging from $36 to $60.50 go on sale at 10 a.m. today for Fitz and the Tantrums and St. Paul and the Broken Bones, coming June 23 to Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers. amptickets.com.

