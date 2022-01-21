The nation in brief: Lockdown of gun stores ruled illegal





Lockdown of gun stores ruled illegal

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Two California counties violated the U.S. Constitution's right to keep and bear arms when they shut down gun and ammunition stores in 2020 as nonessential businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, a federal appeals court ruled Thursday.

Officials in Los Angeles and Ventura counties had separately won lower court decisions saying gun stores were not exempt from broader shutdown orders aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus early in the pandemic.

However, a three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected both lower court rulings.

The Second Amendment "means nothing if the government can prohibit all persons from acquiring any firearm or ammunition," Judge Lawrence VanDyke wrote. "But that's what happened in this case."

Because buyers can obtain guns only by personally going to gun stores in California, Ventura County's 48-day closure of gun shops, ammunition shops and firing ranges "wholly prevented law-abiding citizens in the County from realizing their right to keep and bear arms," he wrote.

This, he noted, while bike shops were among those allowed to remain open as essential businesses. The panel adopted the same reasoning in the Los Angeles County case, though the closure there was for 11 days.

Three gun-owner rights groups, and several individuals and businesses had sought to overturn the lower court rulings.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti -- named plaintiffs in the case -- did not immediately comment.

Truck crash kills 2 Marines, hurts 17

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. -- Two U.S. Marines were killed, and 17 others were injured when the truck they were riding in overturned Wednesday and ejected them near their base in North Carolina, authorities said.

N.C. State Highway Patrol Lt. Devin Rich said at a news conference that the 7-ton truck was making a right turn onto a highway about 1 p.m. when it went out control and overturned. Rich said indications were that the truck was traveling "a little too fast" for the turn.

The highway patrol said in a statement that the truck overturned into the median on U.S. 17. A second military vehicle traveling behind the truck was unable to stop in time and struck one of the ejected passengers.

All of the Marines were active-duty service members with the 2nd Marine Logistics Group, II Marine Expeditionary Force based at Camp Lejeune.

Besides the two killed, 15 Marines were taken to the base hospital and two were flown by helicopter to a Wilmington hospital where they were in critical condition, according to a news release from the Marines.

The driver of the tactical vehicle, identified as Louis Barrera, 19, of Springfield, Tenn., has been charged with one count of exceeding a safe speed and two misdemeanor counts of death by motor vehicle, the agency said.

Man convicted in deaths of his parents

MADISON, Wis. -- A jury Thursday convicted a Wisconsin man accused of killing and dismembering his parents last summer.

Jurors deliberated for just over two hours before finding 23-year-old Chandler Halderson guilty on all counts related to the July 1 killing of 50-year-old Bart Halderson and 53-year-old Krista Halderson at their home in Windsor, about 80 miles west of Milwaukee.

Halderson was convicted on two counts each of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, hiding a corpse and falsifying information about a missing person. A first-degree intentional homicide conviction carries a mandatory life sentence.

Over seven days, prosecutors laid out their case that Halderson killed his parents after his father discovered that he had been lying about attending Madison Area Technical College. Prosecutors contended he first tried to dispose of the bodies by burning them in the family fireplace, then he scattered their dismembered body parts across Dane County.

Defense attorneys for Halderson rested their case Thursday without calling witnesses or offering testimony from the defendant.

Lawmaker: Cooperating in FBI inquiry

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, is pledging to cooperate with "any investigation" after media reports that the FBI searched his home and campaign office in Laredo, Texas, on Wednesday.

"Congressman Cuellar will fully cooperate in any investigation," his office said in a statement. "He is committed to ensuring that justice and the law are upheld."

It was not immediately clear what federal authorities are investigating.

The Monitor newspaper reported that more than two dozen FBI agents were seen at Cuellar's home Wednesday afternoon and that items from his residence were loaded into vehicles. Other government vehicles were also parked outside Cuellar's campaign office.

An FBI spokeswoman acknowledged that agents were present in the vicinity of Cuellar's home conducting "court-authorized law enforcement activity," but she did not elaborate.

Cuellar, 66, has represented Texas' 28th Congressional District since 2005.





Authorities work at the scene of a fatal crash Wednesday involving a military truck near Camp Lejeune, N.C. (AP/WITN)





